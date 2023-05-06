Thousands of military personnel arrive by train for coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands of military personnel arrive by train for coronation

By Press Association
Members of the armed forces taking part in the coronation processions arrive at Waterloo station in London (Peter Byrne/PA)
Members of the armed forces taking part in the coronation processions arrive at Waterloo station in London (Peter Byrne/PA)

More than 5,000 armed forces personnel travelled by train to London Waterloo before marching off to take part in the coronation.

Network Rail said it was the biggest movement of military personnel on Britain’s railways since Sir Winston Churchill’s funeral in 1965.

Members of the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and Commonwealth forces travelled to the UK’s busiest railway station on Saturday morning on board seven South Western Railway trains and two chartered West Coast Railways trains.

King Charles III coronation
(Peter Byrne/PA)

The soldiers, sailors and aviators arrived to the sound of a special announcement recorded by the King and Queen, which is being played at stations across Britain this weekend.

After leaving Waterloo, they marched over Westminster Bridge to assemble ahead of the coronation.

The military personnel are leading processions accompanying the King and Queen to and from Westminster Abbey.

Network Rail’s Wessex route director Mark Killick said: “We are delighted to have welcomed over 5,000 armed forces personnel to London Waterloo this morning in what is the biggest movement of military personnel by the rail industry since 1965.

King Charles III coronation
(Peter Byrne/PA)

“The coronation of the King and the Queen Consort is of huge national significance and we’re very proud of the role we are playing, not only in helping transport the armed forces but also the many thousands of customers who are travelling by train to London to take part and celebrate this occasion.

“I would like to thank the many colleagues who are working exceptionally hard to ensure our customers experience smooth and pleasant journeys and I would like to wish customers an enjoyable and memorable coronation weekend.”

South Western Railway managing director Claire Mann said: “We are proud to support the armed forces in their ceremonial duties for what will be an unforgettable day for the whole country.

“I’m very grateful for the hard work and support of all of my colleagues who have made these special trains possible, and the additional services we are providing to Windsor & Eton Riverside for the coronation concert tomorrow.

“On behalf of all colleagues at South Western Railway, I wish everyone a happy coronation weekend.”

King Charles III coronation
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Lieutenant Colonel Belinda Forsythe, deputy chief of staff for the London district, who has overseen the military operation’s logistics, said: “The coronation is a momentous occasion and it’s with immense pride that UK and Commonwealth armed forces are taking in the largest military ceremonial operation of its kind for a generation.

“For the thousands of soldiers, sailors and aviators from the UK and across the Commonwealth to arrive in London together by train before marching off to take part in this historic ceremony was a unique and special moment and my thanks go to all involved in making it happen.”

