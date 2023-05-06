Duke of Sussex seated in third row for coronation of his father the King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duke of Sussex seated in third row for coronation of his father the King

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023.
The Duke of Sussex at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023.

The Duke of Sussex took his seat in the third row for the coronation of his father the King, two rows behind his brother the Prince of Wales.

Harry, wearing medals pinned to his suit jacket, chatted to his cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as he entered Westminster Abbey on Saturday in the drizzling rain.

He also nodded and smiled to guests as he walked down the nave of the abbey.

King Charles III coronation
Harry wore a dark morning suit and tie (Andy Stenning/Daily Mirror/PA)

It is understood the prince wore what he was asked to wear, which consisted of a dark morning suit and tie.

However, Harry is a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order after being made so by the late Queen in 2015.

This means he would be entitled to wear the order’s vivid blue mantle.

King Charles III coronation
The Duke of Sussex arriving with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (PA)

Buckingham Palace had earlier confirmed that Harry and his uncle, the Duke of York, would not have any formal role at the event. They are no longer working royals.

For the late Queen’s funeral last September, Harry sat in the second row at Westminster Abbey, behind Charles.

All eyes were on Harry on Saturday as he sat with his relatives in public for the first time since he criticised Charles, the Queen, William and the Princess of Wales in his memoir, Spare.

The Duchess of Sussex has stayed at home in Montecito, California, with their children, Archie and Lili.

Archie’s fourth birthday is on Saturday, the same day as the coronation.

King Charles III coronation
The royal family during the ceremony (PA)

The duke, 38, was seated in the third row at Westminster Abbey with his cousin Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, together with Eugenie, Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi.

During the service, as the congregation paid homage to the new King, Harry was seen, along with the other royals around him, speaking the words: “God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever.”

Also in the third row, at the other end from Harry, was the Duke of York, who stopped using the title His Royal Highness in an official capacity in January 2022. He wore his Order of the Garter robe which holds special significance for the royals.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.

Last June, Andrew did not appear alongside senior members of the royal family at the annual Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle.

King Charles III coronation
The Duke of York in his ceremonial robes (Andrew Matthews/PA)

William and Kate sat in the front row at the abbey for the historic ceremony, with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Their youngest child, Prince Louis, who recently turned five, took his seat next to his mother after processing through the abbey and did not retire as the service began, as had been expected.

Also in the front row to see Charles and Camilla crowned was the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

In the second row were the Duke and Duchess of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, alongside the Princess Royal.

Harry and Andrew will be absent from the procession behind the Gold State Coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

Harry is expected to attend only the abbey ceremony before returning to the US.

Andrew stepped away from public life after a controversial Newsnight interview in November 2019 and the furore over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre sued Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew denied the claims but paid millions in an out-of-court settlement in the US civil case.

