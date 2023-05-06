Heavy rain fails to dampen crowd’s enthusiasm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavy rain fails to dampen crowd’s enthusiasm

By Press Association
Crowds gather along The Mall (James Manning/PA)
Crowds gather along The Mall (James Manning/PA)

Heavy rain failed to dampen the enthusiasm of well-wishers hoping to catch a glimpse of the King and Queen.

Fans cheered Charles and Camilla as they travelled down the Mall, with many holding Union flag umbrellas and wearing waterproof ponchos.

All procession viewing areas along the route were filled to capacity and those who could not get in were encouraged to make their way towards Hyde Park where the coronation was being screened.

Martin Viney flew from Australia with his wife to watch the coronation and arrived on the Mall at 5am.

King Charles III coronation
Crowds gather ahead of the coronation (Niall Carson/PA)

He said: “Historical things like this only happen once in a while.

“As soon as my wife and I heard the coronation was happening we booked flights.

“It’s an eye-opening event. It’s so different to any other event.”

People in a grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace erupted into cheers after an announcement that “coronation day is here”, at about 8.30am.

The stand has about 3,800 seats for veterans, NHS staff, social care workers and representatives of charitable organisations with links to the royal family.

Crowds standing on either side of the Mall burst into chants of “hip hip hooray”, and campers had been singing and chanting since Friday.

A Mexican wave started half way down the road, and Charles-themed £1 million notes were handed out to the crowd.

In Trafalgar Square, artist Gideon Summerfield, 28, was sketching the procession route. He was one of three alumni of the Royal Drawing School tasked with recording the event.

Mr Summerfield, drawing with chalk and pastels, said his fellow artists were stationed at Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey.

He said: “It is such a massive honour.

“It’s incredibly lucky to be able to capture such an historic moment. It’s great for a young artist to be able to capture it.

“I’m totally indebted to the Royal Drawing School for the opportunity.”

He said the King had helped to establish the school about 20 years ago.

