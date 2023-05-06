Kate in ivory Alexander McQueen gown and regal robe for coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Kate in ivory Alexander McQueen gown and regal robe for coronation

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Princess of Wales stepped out in regal robes at the coronation, wearing a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet over an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress.

Her silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece was by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

Princess Charlotte was dressed in a mini-me version, with her similar silver bullion, crystal and silver thread headpiece by the same milliner.

Eight-year-old Charlotte also wore an Alexander McQueen dress – with a cape – in ivory silk crepe.

King Charles III coronation
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving at the abbey (Phil Noble/PA)

Kate’s dress featured silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs – with the emblems signifying the four nations also appearing on Charlotte’s dress in ivory satin stitch embroidery.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis, five, was smartly decked out in a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts, made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner.

The youngster’s leg garment was black, complete with Garter Blue stripe.

Kate, who chose a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown for her wedding in 2011, and the Prince of Wales both wore formal robes and mantels, with the princess without a tiara, at the request of the King and Queen.

King Charles III coronation
The family arrived in the rain outside Westminster Abbey (Toby Melville/PA)

The princess’ earrings were a touching tribute to William’s late mother, with the pearl and diamond pieces belonging to Diana, Princess of Wales.

She also wore Queen Elizabeth II’s George VI Festoon Necklace, which George VI commissioned for his daughter Princess Elizabeth in 1950.

The glittering three strand necklace – a favourite of the late monarch’s – was made using 105 loose collet-set diamonds.

The princess was made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) by the late Queen in 2019, so is entitled to wear the Grand Cross Mantles of the Royal Victorian Order.

Made from dark blue silk satin, the grand floor-length cloak is edged with scarlet and lined with white silk taffeta, with a hand embroidered badge and hood attached to right shoulder.

William wore his navy blue Order of the Garter mantle over his red Welsh Guards’ ceremonial dress uniform as Colonel of the regiment.

King Charles III coronation
The Prince wore his Order of the Garter cloak (PA)

The cloak – which the prince wears to the Order of the Garter ceremony in June at Windsor each year – is made from deep blue silk velvet with white satin ribbons and a lining of white taffeta.

The mantles are hand-embroidered with a gold badge on the left-hand side, with a crimson silk velvet hood over the right shoulder.

His dress uniform, single-breasted in style with a stand-up collar, is made from Hainsworth Scarlet Wool Doeskin.

The collar, cuffs and back skirts feature gold wire hand embroidery, with a silver leek – the emblem of the Welsh Guards – on the collar.

The Gilt buttons depict the Regimental insignia of the Welsh Guards.

William wore his Pilots Wings badge, and his Queen’s Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals.

His leg garments – known as overalls in the Army – are made from a blue-black wool barathea with two inch scarlet stripes.

The prince also wore his Order of the Thistle sash and badge, Garter Star and Thistle Star, Order of the Garter Collar and Great George of the Order of the Garter.

