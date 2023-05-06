Prince Louis seen yawning and fidgeting during coronation service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince Louis seen yawning and fidgeting during coronation service

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)
Prince Louis was seen yawning and fidgeting during the service for his grandfather the King’s coronation.

The five-year-old royal attended Westminster Abbey with his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

He held hands with his sister as the pair walked behind their parents as they made their way into the abbey.

During the first half of the ceremony, Louis could be seen letting out a big yawn, while also taking the opportunity to point out something of interest to his sister Charlotte.

He yawned again shortly after the King was crowned, just after midday.

Shortly afterwards, television footage showed he was no longer sitting in the row.

It is understood that plans were in place for him to leave the service at some point.

However, he returned for the national anthem at the end of the service and the procession out of the abbey. Footage showed him singing God Save The King.

Louis was regally dressed in a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts, made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner.

The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)

His leg garment was black complete with Garter Blue stripe.

The prince processed through Westminster Abbey and took his seat next to his mother and sister.

The deeply religious and solemn ceremony is two hours long. Louis was not at his great-grandmother Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.

Louis has become known for entertaining royal fans with his reactions during royal celebrations.

He was seen letting out a howl and clapping his hands over his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee flypast as his “Gan Gan” the late Queen told him what was happening.

Prince Louis dances during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Chris Jackson/PA)

The now-fourth-in-line to the throne was also spotted being bounced on the knee of his grandfather Charles during the Jubilee pageant and giving his mother Kate a kiss on the cheek and a cuddle.

He stood on his chair, waved his hands in the air, wriggled around and stuck his finger in his ear during the show.

In a personal tweet thanking those who turned out in 2022, William and Kate wrote: “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… ”

The prince will process out of the abbey with Charlotte and his parents at the end of service and meet with George, who is acting as one of the King’s Pages of Honour.

The Wales family will then travel back to Buckingham Palace in a carriage as part of the grand coronation procession.

