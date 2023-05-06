Crowned King switches into purple tunic and robes for Abbey finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Crowned King switches into purple tunic and robes for Abbey finale

By Press Association
The King departs following his coronation at Westminster Abbey (Phil Noble/PA)
The King departs following his coronation at Westminster Abbey (Phil Noble/PA)

The newly-crowned King, wearing his Imperial State Crown for the first time, switched into an outfit of regal purple splendour for his departure from his coronation ceremony.

Charles moved to St Edward’s Chapel behind the High Altar to change into a newly-made purple satin Coronation Tunic, trimmed with gold artillery lace, and George VI’s grand purple silk velvet Robe of Estate.

The purple Coronation Tunic was made by traditional royal robe makers Ede and Ravenscroft and the design was inspired by similar tunics worn by Charles’s great-grandfather George V and grandfather George VI at their coronations.

The King wore his Garter Star and Garter Collar decorations.

King Charles III coronation
The King leaves Westminster Abbey after his coronation ceremony (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Robe of Estate with lengthy train is made of purple silk velvet and embroidered in gold, and was worn by George VI at his coronation in 1937.

Robemakers at Ede and Ravenscroft have conserved and prepared the robe, which is nearly 90 years old.

At the start of the service, the King arrived in his crimson Robe of State and matching rich, deep red Coronation Tunic.

King Charles III coronation
The King arriving at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The newly-crowned Queen also swapped her crimson Robe of State for a purple Robe of Estate to leave the Abbey.

The specially commissioned regal cloak with train is embroidered in goldwork threads, and intricately decorated with bees, a beetle and a host of flowers – drawing on the themes of nature and the environment.

It pays tribute to the King by incorporating delphiniums – one of his favourite flowers which is also Camilla’s birth month flower – and in memory of Elizabeth II includes the late Queen’s favourite bloom, lily of the valley.

There are a total of 24 plants featured on the robe, all chosen for their personal associations, including hawthorn which represents the month of May when the Coronation takes place and oak leaves for strength and longevity.

It was designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework and made by Ede and Ravenscroft.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…