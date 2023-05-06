‘One or two hiccups’ during coronation service, member of clergy admits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘One or two hiccups’ during coronation service, member of clergy admits

By Press Association
The King is crowned with St Edward’s Crown (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The King is crowned with St Edward’s Crown (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A member of the clergy has admitted there were “one or two” hiccups during the King’s coronation service.

Speaking outside St Margaret’s Church next to Westminster Abbey, the Bishop of Chelmsford, Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, 56, said: “There were one or two things that didn’t go strictly to plan.”

Pushed for details, the bishop said: “I’m not going to embarrass anyone in particular.”

King Charles III coronation
The Archbishop of Canterbury spent several seconds adjusting the crown on the King’s head (Yui Mok/PA)

During the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury spent several seconds adjusting the crown as the King was officially crowned.

As St Edward’s Crown was placed on the King’s head, there was complete silence in Westminster Abbey as the congregation stood for the occasion.

The archbishop placed it on the King’s head firmly, before giving it a twist in an attempt to keep it on.

But after the twist failed to work he lifted the crown up again, before having another go at securing it in position.

After his second attempt the crown tipped forwards on the King’s head.

Mr Welby then tilted it to the side before he was happy to remove his hands from the crown.

The archbishop then leaned forward towards the King and carefully inspected the crown before eventually retreating.

The official crowning of the King took about eight seconds in total.

The 2,300 guests then heartily echoed the archbishop’s cry of God save the King.

The crown is known to be heavy, and the King once commented on how his mother, the late Queen, said goodnight to him while wearing it so she could “get used to its weight on her head” before her coronation in 1953.

The official crowning of the late Queen was also not completely smooth, as she raised her hand and appeared to give the archbishop some verbal assistance.

Camilla used her index finger to adjust her hair underneath the crown five times.

