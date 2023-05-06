Rochester Castle hosts festivities for coronation crowd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rochester Castle hosts festivities for coronation crowd

By Press Association
Members of the public watch a screening of the coronation on the lawn of Rochester Castle (Matilda Head/PA)

Hundreds of people braved the rain to watch the King’s coronation from the lawn of Rochester Castle in Kent.

The rain was fairly constant throughout the service but it failed to dampen the celebratory spirit in the crowd who cheered when the Archbishop of Canterbury crowned Charles.

Iza Oshea, 28, who watched wrapped in a Union flag – with a temporary tattoo of the King on her cheek, said: “We don’t care about the rain, to watch it with the castle in the background is so cool, we love the King.”

For those who did not want to stand out in the rain, Rochester Cathedral put on an indoor street party where hundreds of visitors enjoyed picnics around the nave.

The jovial atmosphere was helped by entertainment provided by the costume of James Taylor, 76, who fashioned a large crown out of an old drum and stapled a picture of the King to his shirt.

With a mix of outfits, and plenty of Union flag hats, Brigadier Peter Gilbert, 64, stood out from the crowd in his military dress.

The Deputy Lieutenant for Medway said: “I joined the Territorial Army when I was 17, and I spent essentially my whole life serving Queen Elizabeth II, so I feel very grateful, right at the end of my career to have the chance to serve the King.”

Members of the public attend a tea party in Rochester Cathedral (Matilda Head/PA)

Of his favourite moment during the service, he added: “Before I was in the armed services, I was a cathedral chorister…so that moment when they came into the Abbey to the sound of Parry’s I Was Glad was absolutely extraordinary.”

Even those who were self-declared non-royalists had fun.

Joe Monahan, 40, who had come down from Hull to visit his family, said: “I’m not a massive royalist but I’ve enjoyed the atmosphere.”

Mr Monahan, who was wrapped in a Union flag, added: “I quite like the pompousness of it all, the stupid costumes, I like it.”

He added: “The gospel choir was great, I enjoyed watching them, seeing a bit of diversity in there because obviously the royal family in the past didn’t have a lot of diversity.”

