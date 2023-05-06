Yawning Louis, a son’s kiss and a wobbly crown – key moments from the coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Yawning Louis, a son’s kiss and a wobbly crown – key moments from the coronation

By Press Association
Members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony (Leon Neal/PA)
Members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony (Leon Neal/PA)

Prince Louis stealing the show, a touching moment between the King and his eldest son and a wobbly crown were among the key moments of the day.

The crowning:

King Charles III coronation
The King receives The St Edward’s Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

During the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury spent several seconds adjusting the crown as the King was officially crowned.

He placed it on the King’s head firmly, before giving it a twist in an attempt to keep it on.

But after the twist failed to work he lifted the crown up again, before having another go at securing it in position.

After his second attempt the crown tipped forwards on the King’s head.

Mr Welby then tilted it to the side before he was happy to remove his hands from the crown, leaning forward and carefully inspecting it before eventually retreating.

A little later, as the Queen was seen adjusting her hair around her face as her crown was placed on her head.

Louis steals the show: 

King Charles III coronation
Prince Louis in the coronation procession as the royals return along The Mall to Buckingham Palace following the coronation ceremony (Niall Carson/PA)

Prince Louis grabbed everyone’s attention again as he joined his siblings and parents at Westminster Abbey for his grandfather’s coronation.

The young royal failed to stifle several yawns during the historic ceremony and at one point took a break away from the service before returning for the national anthem.

He also took the opportunity to point out interesting things to his sister, Charlotte, as they sat before the high altar.

As the service drew to a close, the royal children sang God Save The King as their grandfather walked past.

Five-year-old Louis held hands with Charlotte, eight, as they left the abbey.

Tender moment between King and heir:

King Charles III coronation
The Prince of Wales kisses his father during Charles’s coronation ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)

There was a touching moment between the King and Prince of Wales as William paid homage, the only blood prince to do so, in a break with tradition.

William appeared to avoid eye contact with his father through much of the homage.

He then kissed Charles on the cheek and the King was seen to say a few words to his elder son.

Penny and the sword: 

King Charles III coronation
Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt holding the Sword of State walks ahead of the King in Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)

Penny Mordaunt was praised for her conduct during the King’s coronation ceremony, which saw her hold ceremonial swords for more than an hour.

As Lord President of the Council she was responsible for bearing The Sword of State and presenting The Jewelled Sword of Offering to the King – the first time it has been carried and presented by a woman.

Dressed in a custom-made teal outfit with a matching cape and headband with gold feather embroidery, she held and carried the pieces for the majority of the service.

Speaking to The Times’ Red Box Politics podcast ahead of the ceremony, Ms Mordaunt disclosed she had been “doing some press-ups” in preparation for her sword-carrying role.

Notable figures including a number of fellow MPs praised her, with Labour MP Emily Thornberry tweeting: “Got to say it, @PennyMordaunt looks damn fine! The sword bearer steals the show. #Coronation.”

Waving to crowds from the balcony:

King Charles III coronation
The King and Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Charles and Camilla – joined by family members including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Princess Royal – stepped out into the rain at 2.25pm.

The sound of cheers swelled when the royals appeared on the balcony and shouts of “God save the King” could be heard.

There were even screams from the thousands of excited fans and the volume of the cheers turned up a notch when Charles and Camilla waved.

Louis once again stole the show, waving enthusiastically from the balcony.

And the excitement was not over when the royal family made their way back inside – as the sodden crowds started to disperse, the King and Queen came out for a second appearance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…