Princess of Wales shows parenting skills amid coronation pageantry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Princess of Wales shows parenting skills amid coronation pageantry

By Press Association
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales at the King’s coronation ceremony (PA)
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales at the King’s coronation ceremony (PA)

The Princess of Wales combined parenting with pageantry during the King’s coronation.

While the Prince of Wales had a formal role paying homage to his father during the service, Kate focused on caring for the couple’s younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Charlotte, eight, showed focus and composure throughout the formal service, but Louis, who turned five less than two weeks ago, needed a little more attention.

King Charles III coronation
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with their mother, the Princess of Wales, in the front row of Westminster Abbey for the King’s coronation service (Aaron Chown/PA)

While William focused on the service, knowing that the next coronation will likely be his own, Kate took time to calm and reassure Louis when he became a little fidgety.

Although William, Kate, Charlotte and Louis arrived later than planned for the service, they showed no signs of being flustered and were seen chatting as they waited to go inside.

The family appeared composed as they joined the procession through Westminster Abbey behind the King and nine-year-old Prince George, the couple’s oldest son, who was one of his grandfather’s pages of honour.

King Charles III coronation
Prince Louis frequently glanced at his mother during the service (Victoria Jones/PA)

Kate, who wore a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet over an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress, looked every inch the polished princess.

The outfit was topped with a silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

The princess’ pearl and diamond earrings belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales so were a touching tribute to William’s late mother.

King Charles III coronation
Princess Charlotte wore a similar dress and headpiece to her mother, the Princess of Wales (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate also wore Queen Elizabeth II’s George VI Festoon Necklace, which George VI commissioned for his daughter Princess Elizabeth in 1950.

Charlotte, who exchanged affectionate smiles with her mother during the service, was a mini-me version of Kate, with a similar headpiece by the same milliner and an ivory silk crepe Alexander McQueen dress which featured the same rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs as her mother’s.

Despite the formality of the occasion, Kate looked relaxed and gave a beaming smile as she listened to the performance of Alleluia by the Ascension choir – a gospel choir handpicked for the occasion.

King Charles III coronation
The Princess of Wales encouraged Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to stand close to her on the balcony at Buckingham Palace (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Kate smiled down at Louis, seated to her right, when the five-year-old struggled to stay still during the formal ceremony, often glancing at his mother.

The princess was seen bending down to talk to Louis when the congregation stood for a hymn, shortly before the five-year-old left the front row of the abbey for a short time.

George joined his family for the carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace and all five were seen smiling and waving to well-wishers.

King Charles III coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving at Westminster Abbey with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The prince then stood happily with the King’s other pages of honour for the royal family’s appearance on the palace balcony while Louis and his sister Charlotte joined their parents.

Kate, with some help from the Duchess of Edinburgh, encouraged Louis and Charlotte to move along so they were closer to her.

She kept a close eye on the young prince, placing a reassuring hand on Louis’ shoulder and encouraging him to look up when the aircraft approached for the flypast.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…