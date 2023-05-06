Mohamed Salah sights set on more records after latest Liverpool landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mohamed Salah sights set on more records after latest Liverpool landmark

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is after more records (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is after more records (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah wants to keep breaking records after another landmark goal secured a 1-0 victory over Brentford.

The Egypt international struck from close range in the 13th minute for his 30th of the season – the fourth time in six campaigns he has reached that mark – and his 100th goal at Anfield.

He became the first Liverpool player to score in nine successive home matches and in doing so went level with Steven Gerrard in fifth place in the club’s all-time goalscoring list with 186.

“It means a lot to me. I said before, I feel (at) home here, I’m happy,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s something that makes me proud, to be fair. I work really hard and everybody knows that, everybody sees that.

“I’m just motivated to keep breaking records and just scoring goals and winning games for the team.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp has almost run out of ways to describe the 30-year-old’s continued excellence during their time together at the club.

“The numbers he creates, we all know that after his career he will be seen as one of the all-time greats, that’s clear,” said the Reds boss.

“But now he is still in the career and some people might not appreciate him enough, but we do.

“He deserves all the praise he gets already and he will get even more after his career, that’s how it is, because in a club with the all-time greats we had in the past, being the first one who scores in nine consecutive home games is super-special.

“Scoring again 30 goals this season is super-special and setting up a lot of goals as well – he is so often involved in our goals, not only with the assist or the finish, very often with the second or third-last pass as well which is as important.”

A sixth successive victory – and their third in a week – moved Liverpool to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two matches in hand.

“Winning three in a row at home is absolutely special. It will not be a game the people in the stadium tell their grandchildren about but it’s a game (where) there was a lot to enjoy because the fight was exceptional,” added Klopp.

“The focus level the boys showed was exceptional, the concentration top and again a lot of good signs for us, how we could look in the future.

“We have to do that more consistent, we have to learn, we have to adapt, but a lot of good signs and I am really pleased with that.”

Liverpool v Brentford – Premier League – Anfield
Brentford manager Thomas Frank felt his side deserved more (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank felt his side deserved more from their display.

“I think, in many ways,  we performed enough to get something from this game,” he said.

“I was very happy with the performance. The goal we could have done better in the second phase on a set-piece but besides that I thought we got better and better.”

