Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey glory as Inter continue Serie A rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey glory as Inter continue Serie A rise

By Press Association
Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, right, fired his side into a second-minute lead in the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna (Jose Breton/AP)
Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, right, fired his side into a second-minute lead in the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna (Jose Breton/AP)

Rodrygo scored twice as Real Madrid lifted the Copa del Rey for the first time in nine years with a 2-1 win against Osasuna in Seville.

The Brazilian forward fired Madrid into an early lead at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium and tapped home a second-half winner after Osasuna’s Lucas Torro had equalised after the interval.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who play the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City at home on Tuesday, won the trophy for the 20th time.

Ancelotti, whose team trail LaLiga leaders Barcelona by 14 points, was in charge of Madrid when they last won the competition in 2014, while Osasuna were in their second final.

In Serie A, Inter Milan maintained their charge for a top-four finish with a 2-0 win at Roma to stay fourth and climb to within a point of second-placed Lazio, who lost 2-0 at AC Milan.

Federico Dimarco and Romelu Lukaku scored in either half as Inter sealed their fourth straight league win ahead of next week’s Champions League semi-final first leg against city rivals Milan.

Milan are two points further back in fifth after first-half goals from Ismael Bennacer and Theo Hernandez against Lazio extended their unbeaten league run to seven matches.

Lowly Cremonese’s fourth league win of the season boosted their survival hopes as goals from Daniel Ciofani and Johan Vasquez sealed a 2-0 victory over relegation rivals Spezia.

Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to four points after holding on to win 2-1 at Werder Bremen.

Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane scored second-half goals before Niklas Schmidt’s stunner for Bremen set up a nervy finale.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund play at home against Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Kevin Kampl’s solitary second-half strike clinched RB Leipzig a 1-0 win at Freiburg and saw them leapfrog into third place above Union Berlin, who lost 1-0 at Augsburg.

Dion Beljo’s goal for Augsburg eight minutes after the interval lifted them six points clear of the bottom three.

Hoffenheim boosted their survival chances with a 3-1 home win against Eintracht Frankfurt despite playing most of the second half with 10 men.

Christoph Baumgartner, Andrej Kramaric’s penalty and Ihlas Bebou put Hoffenheim 3-0 up at half-time and although Mario Gotze struck soon after Stanley N’Soki’s dismissal, Frankfurt failed to capitalise on their advantage.

Bottom club Hertha Berlin climbed to within five points of safety after clinching their first win in nine, 2-1 at home against third-bottom Stuttgart, while Bochum remain in the bottom two after losing 2-0 at Borussia Monchengladbach.

In Ligue 1, Lens held on to beat Marseille 2-1 and leapfrog them into second place, three points behind leaders Paris St Germain, who play at Troyes on Sunday.

Seko Fofana and Lois Openda scored in either half for Lens, who have won seven of their last eight matches to keep pace with PSG, before Dimitri Payet’s late effort for Marseille ensured a nervy finish.

Lille missed the chance to leapfrog Monaco into fourth spot as they lost 1-0 at Reims, for whom Marshall Munetsi headed a first-half winner.

Sixth-paced Rennes also failed to make up ground in the race for European football next season after going down 2-1 at Nice.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…