What the papers say – May 7 By Press Association May 7 2023, 2.45am

The front of the papers on Sunday, the day after the coronation, were dominated by photos of the King and Queen. The Sunday Express had an image of the King with the words "Happy and Glorious" on their front page. Sunday's front page: Happy and Glorious #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3kPx4PsTIS— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 6, 2023 The Sunday Telegraph and the Daily Star Sunday ran the coronation on their fronts and also released souvenir editions. 👑 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletter:https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/YdQrPRrQkD— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 6, 2023 Tomorrow's Daily Star front page: King Chas III.#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/rZvmxCcFIQ pic.twitter.com/B2KU1VGzSn— Daily Star (@dailystar) May 6, 2023 The Sun on Sunday led with a photo of the King, calling the coronation day his "crowning glory". On tomorrow's front page: King Charles finally becomes the man he was born to be after 74 long years of service as the whole world watcheshttps://t.co/ETkbABWwg1 pic.twitter.com/kHMdN7QEZT— The Sun (@TheSun) May 6, 2023 The Sunday Mirror shows a stand alone image of the King. Sunday's front page: King Charles III#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/qrYrkKzKl4 pic.twitter.com/HFhvpQ4aPR— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 6, 2023 The Sunday Times used a photo of the King and Queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with the words, "at last, their crowning glory". Sunday TIMES: "At last, their crowning glory" #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mlytM2AInG— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 6, 2023 The Sunday Mail labelled Charles the "King of the World" and said 300 million people tuned in across the world to watch the coronation. Sunday MAIL: "King of the world" #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JlFKC9u260— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 6, 2023 The Observer said swathes of Brexit voters have gone back to Labour, according to analysis of the recent local elections. Tomorrow's front page pic.twitter.com/B13Kt7X0fy— The Observer (@ObserverUK) May 6, 2023