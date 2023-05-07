Eight killed and seven injured in shooting at Dallas shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Eight killed and seven injured in shooting at Dallas shopping centre

By Press Association
A gunman shot and killed multiple people at a Dallas-area mall before he was fatally shot by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said (WFAA/AP)
A gunman shot and killed multiple people at a Dallas-area mall before he was fatally shot by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said (WFAA/AP)

A gunman shot and killed eight people at a shopping centre in the Dallas area of Texas before he was fatally shot by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said.

Seven other people were injured, three of them critically, in the attack at Allen Premium Outlets, the latest incident of gun violence in the US.

Authorities did not immediately provide details about the victims, but witnesses reported seeing children among them.

Some said they also saw what appeared to be a police officer and a mall security guard unconscious on the ground.

Dashcam video that circulated online showed a gunman step out of a vehicle outside the shopping centre and immediately start shooting at people on the pavement. More than three dozen shots could be heard as the vehicle recording the video drove off.

Maxwell Gum, a 16-year-old shift leader at Wetzel’s Pretzels, was on his lunch break when a family with limited English ran into the back of his store, urgently telling him “Gun! Shoot!” as the sound of gunfire could be heard in the background.

He took the family into the long delivery corridor that runs behind the shops, hoping it would be a safe place to hide. They found chaos.

Law enforcement officers at a shopping centre after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas
Law enforcement officers at the shopping centre after the shooting (LM Otero/AP)

“There were probably like 300 people pouring in from all the different doors,” the teenager said. “People are freaking out, we’re hearing screaming.”

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said seven people including the gunman died at the scene. Nine victims were taken to area hospitals, but two of them died.

Three of the victims were in a critical condition on Saturday evening, Mr Boyd said, and four were in a stable condition.

Officials received reports of gunshots from the Allen Premium Outlets at around 3.40pm.

People gather across the street from a shopping centre after a shooting on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas
People gather across the street from the Allen Premium Outlets shopping centre after the shooting (LM Otero/AP)

Medical City Healthcare, a Dallas-area hospital system, said in a written statement it was treating eight people between the ages of five and 61.

An Allen Police officer was in the area on an unrelated call when he heard gunshots at Allen Premium Outlets at 3.36pm, the police department wrote on Facebook.

“The officer engaged the suspect and neutralised the threat. He then called for emergency personnel. Nine victims were transported to local hospitals by Allen Fire Department,” the agency wrote in the Facebook post. “There is no longer an active threat.”

A crowd of hundreds of people who had been shopping stood outside, across the street from the mall, on Saturday evening.

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping centre following reports of a shooting in Allen, Texas
People raise their hands as they leave the shopping centre following reports of a shooting (LM Otero/AP)

Officers circulated among them asking if anyone had seen what happened.

Fontayne Payton, 35, was at H&M when he heard the sound of gunshots through the headphones he was wearing.

“It was so loud, it sounded like it was right outside,” Mr Payton said.

People in the store scattered before employees ushered the group into the fitting rooms and then a lockable back room, he said.

When they were given the all-clear to leave, Mr Payton saw the store had broken windows and a trail of blood to the door. Discarded sandals and bloodied clothes lay nearby.

Once outside, Mr Payton said he saw bodies.

In this frame grab from video provided by WFAA, people are evacuated from Allen Premium Outlet, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at the outlet mall, in the Dallas area
People are evacuated from Allen Premium Outlets after law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting (WFAA/AP)

“I pray it wasn’t kids, but it looked like kids,” he said. The bodies were covered in white towels, slumped over bags on the ground, he said.

“It broke me when I walked out to see that,” he said.

Further away, he saw the body of a heavyset man wearing all black. He assumed it was the gunman, Mr Payton said, because unlike the other bodies it had not been covered up.

Tarakram Nunna, 25, and Ramakrishna Mullapudi, 26, said they saw what appeared to be three people lying motionless on the ground, including one who appeared to be a police officer and another who appeared to be a mall security guard.

Another shopper, Sharkie Mouli, 24, said he hid in a Banana Republic store during the shooting. As he left, he saw what appeared to be an unconscious police officer lying next to another unconscious person outside the outlet store.

A law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping centre where a shooting occurred Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas
A law enforcement officer walks past as people are evacuated from the shopping centre (LM Otero/AP)

“I have seen his gun lying right next to him and a guy who is like passing out right next to him,” Mr Mouli said.

Stan and Mary Ann Greene were browsing in the Columbia sportswear store when the shooting started.

“We had just gotten in, just a couple minutes earlier, and we just heard a lot of loud popping,” Mary Ann Greene told AP.

Employees immediately rolled down the security gate and took everyone to the rear of the store until police arrived and escorted them out, the Greenes said.

Eber Romero was at the Under Armour store when a cashier mentioned there had been a shooting.

Law enforcement officers patrol a shopping centre after a shooting in Allen, Dallas, Texas
Law enforcement officers patrol a shopping centre after a shooting (LM Otero/AP)

As he left the store, Mr Romero said, the mall appeared empty, and all the shops had their security gates down. That is when he started seeing broken glass and people who had been shot on the ground.

Video shared on social media showed people running through a car park while gunfire could be heard.

More than 30 police cruisers with lights flashing were blocking an entrance to the shopping centre, with multiple ambulances on the scene.

A live aerial broadcast from the news station showed armoured trucks and other law enforcement vehicles stationed outside the sprawling outdoor mall.

Ambulances from several neighbouring cities responded to the scene.

