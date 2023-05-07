Woman, 72, critically injured in stabbing attack By Press Association May 7 2023, 7.22am Share Woman, 72, critically injured in stabbing attack Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4370344/woman-72-critically-injured-in-stabbing-attack/ Copy Link A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 72-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in Worcester (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A 72-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being stabbed multiple times. West Mercia Police said the attack happened in Quay Street, Worcester, at around 2am on Sunday. A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. West Mercia Police is investigating the attempted murder of a 72 year old woman in Quay Street, Worcester, earlier today.The victim suffered multiple stab wounds shortly after 2am.A 56 year old man is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.https://t.co/XA0Z3vlhn0 pic.twitter.com/my7l8orHyO— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) May 7, 2023 The street has been declared a crime scene and has been closed to the public. Police said in a statement: “West Mercia Police is investigating the attempted murder of a 72-year-old woman in Quay Street, Worcester, in the early hours of this morning. “A 56-year-old male is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.” The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close