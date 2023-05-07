Avid bakers across the country create bespoke cakes for coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Avid bakers across the country create bespoke cakes for coronation

By Press Association
Avid bakers and cake business owners across the UK have created bespoke cakes for the King’s coronation
Avid bakers and cake business owners across the UK have created bespoke cakes for the King's coronation

Avid bakers and cake business owners across the country have put their skills to the test creating bespoke cakes to celebrate the King’s coronation.

On Saturday, Charles was crowned King and while the UK witnessed its first coronation in more than 70 years, skilled bakers were hard at work to create intricately designed bakes.

From crown-shaped cakes to bakes imprinted with the King’s insignia, the sweet treats have garnered interest on social media for their complex designs.

Lee McAuliffe, from Shave in Blackburn – who has been baking for 10 years, said his coronation cake took 15 hours to make.

“In total, including baking, around 15 hours. This was an order for a client to celebrate (the coronation),” the 46-year-old told the PA news agency.

A two-tiered cake with a crown-shaped cake on top of a white fondant cake
Lee McAuliffe took 15 hours to create his two-tiered coronation cake (Lee McAuliffe)

The two-tiered cake is compromised of a chocolate fudge crown with chocolate fudge buttercream and a gluten-free lemon sponge with lemon curd buttercream for the lower tier.

Mr McAuliffe used his “trademark” look whilst incorporating Union flag bunting to accompany the crown-shaped cake.

“I knew I wanted a crown to be the main part of the design and obviously, Union flag bunting had to make an appearance,” he said.

“My lower tier has become a bit of my trademark look so with the gold this worked well in combining all the elements I thought of.”

Catherine Davies, who turns 52 on Sunday, owns her own cake business but is also a teaching assistant in Tunbridge Wells, and created a triple-layered vanilla cake with lemon and elderflower buttercream ahead of the coronation.

The cake was part of a raffle with the winner feeling “delighted” after receiving the sweet treat.

A vanilla sponge decorated with a gold royal insignia and gold drip down the sides
Catherine Davies created this gold-drip cake donning the royal insignia (Catherine Davies)

“The drip cake is one of my most popular cakes. The lady who won it wanted a nod to the coronation on it,” Ms Davies, from Crowborough in East Sussex, told PA.

“She was delighted to win the cake and was very happy when she saw it, commenting on how beautiful it was.”

Ms Davies said the bespoke creation, which dons the official insignia, took around two hours to make.

“I thought the insignia on the top was elegant and looked good in gold, matching the drip down the sides,” she said.

“The flavour was chosen by the customer after I gave her lots of options. It’s a lovely summery flavour.”

The business owner, who has been baking professionally for five years, celebrated the coronation with her son, who is home from university dining on scones with cream and jam.

