Weather set to warm up for Coronation Big Lunches

Sunday looks set to be the hottest day of the year so far as coronation celebrations continue with Big Lunches across the country.

Highs of 23C are forecast for the East Midlands and down to London, beating the previous high for this year of 21.2C on April 17.

Some showers are predicted across eastern England and Scotland, but the vast majority of the country can expect sunny spells throughout the day, the Met Office said.

The warmest temperatures are expected in the late afternoon, when many Britons will be out enjoying their Coronation Big Lunches.

Plenty of sunny spells this afternoon 🌤️ The risk of a few sharp showers, mainly in the east 🌦️ Some low loud affecting North Sea coasts ☁️ Potentially the warmest day of the year so far, with highs of 22-23C 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/32RSV1h91w — Met Office (@metoffice) May 7, 2023

It will be welcome news for many royal fans who spent Saturday standing in the heavy rain in central London to catch a glimpse of the coronation procession.

However, many told the PA news agency that even the wet weather could not dampen their spirits.

Natalie Mahone, 32, camped overnight on The Mall with her mother and said she would be out to see the coronation “come rain or shine”.

“Come rain or shine we have come to see the coronation and King Charles,” she said.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to has said ‘If it rains we’ll get wet, we’ll dry out’ – the weather is not going to put a lot of people off.”

Warm temperatures are also expected across much of Europe.

France is set to see highs of around 20C, with Spain and Portugal peaking at 26C or 27C.

The weather is looking slightly cooler in northern Europe, with a forecast of 19C for Amsterdam and 16C for Prague.