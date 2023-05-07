Driver hijacked and forced to abandon suspicious object outside police station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Driver hijacked and forced to abandon suspicious object outside police station

By Press Association
The victim was hijacked by three masked men in the Fireagh Road area, police said (Peter Byrne/PA)
The victim was hijacked by three masked men in the Fireagh Road area, police said (Peter Byrne/PA)

A man was hijacked at gunpoint by a masked gang and then forced to drive his car with a suspicious object on board to a police station in Northern Ireland.

The incident caused a major security alert in Omagh, Co Tyrone, which led to a number of people being evacuated from their homes and cordons erected.

While the alert has now ended, examinations are ongoing to establish if the suspicious device is viable.

The victim was hijacked by three masked men in the Fireagh Road area, off the Dromore Road in Omagh, at around 10pm on Saturday.

The masked men placed a suspicious object in his vehicle – a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf – and forced him to travel to the Derry Road area and abandon the car outside Omagh police station.

Ammunition technical officers examined the object which has now been removed from the scene.

PSNI Inspector Will Brown said the driver had been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

He said: “The misguided and senseless actions of those responsible have caused disruption in the local community.

“Our thoughts are with the driver, who was, understandably, badly shaken by the ordeal.”

He added: “Thank you to all those who were impacted and to the wider public for your patience and co-operation.

“We are also grateful for the understanding of those impacted by the ongoing police activity in the Fireagh Road area.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the church on the Fireagh Road, or travelling between the Fieragh Road and Omagh police station between 9pm and 10pm last night.

“If you saw anything suspicious, or you have dash cam which may assist with our investigation, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting serial 2015 of 6/5/23.”

Alliance Party councillor Stephen Donnelly said the incident took place close to his home.

He said: “The thugs behind this incident are a danger to our community and must be urgently apprehended by the authorities, so I would urge anybody with any information to contact the police.

“Omagh refuses to bow to those who would have our lives ruled by fear.

“We never have and we never will.”

DUP leadership
DUP MLA Thomas Buchanan said the motorist would remember the incident for the rest of his life (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP MLA Thomas Buchanan said: “My thoughts are with everyone involved but the motorist will never forget this for the rest of their days.

“It’s a throwback to the days when the IRA used to force people to become human bombs when targeting police and Army.

“It was wrong then and it’s wrong today.”

Dissident republicans, in particular the New IRA, are believed to have been responsible for a number of attacks and attempted attacks on police in recent months.

In February, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times in an attempted murder bid which the police have blamed on the New IRA.

Police officer shot in Omagh
Dissident republicans were blamed for a gun attack on detective John Caldwell in February (David Young/PA)

Detectives also said they believed the group intended to use a number of viable pipe bombs, which were discovered in a Londonderry cemetery following a republican Easter commemoration parade, to attack the police.

In November of last year a police patrol vehicle sustained damage after being targeted by an explosive device in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

MI5 recently raised the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely, in response to an upsurge in dissident activity.

In 1998 the Real IRA detonated a car bomb in Omagh, killing 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, the worst single atrocity of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Young fans Abe Egen and Kayla Disbury-Low with a Dundee flag
Dundee fans salute title heroes as thousands turn out for trophy celebration
3
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
4
Pat and Stuart Brown, residents of Naughton Place, with their energy bills.
Apology issued to Dundee elderly housing complex residents over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike
5
Partick Thistle fan Marc Becci died on his way home from Stark's Park. Image: Partick Thistle/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Tributes as Partick Thistle fan dies travelling back from Raith Rovers game in Kirkcaldy
6
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
7
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
8
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
9
Blair Carswell saved two Brechin City penalties in the shoot-out. Image: JasperImage
Brechin City v Spartans: Why didn’t pyramid play-off clash go to extra-time before penalty…
10
Questions raised over Dundee fight night staged by firm linked to Irish crime lord. Image: Supplied
Perth boxing boss linked to Irish crimelord Daniel Kinahan is behind event at Dundee’s…