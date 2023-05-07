Czech opera singer Sona Cervena dies aged 97

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Czech opera singer Sona Cervena dies aged 97

By Press Association
Sona Cervena has died aged 97 (Ondrej Deml/CTK via AP)/CTK via AP)
Sona Cervena has died aged 97 (Ondrej Deml/CTK via AP)/CTK via AP)

Sona Cervena, a Czech opera singer who became known for playing Carmen and more than 110 roles in San Francisco and other opera houses behind the Iron Curtain, has died aged 97.

Cervena died on Sunday at a hospital in the Czech capital where she was being treated for an unspecified illness, the National Theatre in Prague said.

Born on September 9 1925 in Prague, Cervena was a guest singer at the Unter den Linden opera and the Berlin State Opera in the Soviet-controlled part of Berlin when she emigrated to West Berlin in January 1962 through the last opened crossing in the newly built Berlin Wall.

“I couldn’t live and sing without freedom,” she once told Czech public radio.

The Iron Curtain kept her outside her country for 30 years.

In the West, Cervena was based at the Frankfurt Opera, but she became known for her guest performances in numerous opera houses in Europe and the United States, including in Vienna, Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Chicago and festivals at Bayreuth and Glyndebourne and many others.

In 1962, Cervena started her 11-year regular co-operation with the San Francisco Opera in the title role of Georges Bizet’s Carmen, her trademark character.

Others followed, including Azucena in Il trovatore and Dame Quickly in Falstaff by Giuseppe Verdi, as well as Mother Goose in The Rake’s Progress by Igor Stravinsky. She returned again to San Francisco in 1980.

After she retired from opera, she moved to the Thalia Theatre in Hamburg, Germany, where she worked with US director Robert Wilson as an actress.

After Cervena returned home following the 1989 collapse of communism, she starred in Wilson’s productions at the National Theatre in Prague.

Cervena performed last year on September 29 in Jan Zastera’s oratorio Saint Ludmila at the Lateran Basilica in Rome to mark the Czech presidency of the European Union.

Among her awards, she received the Gold Medal in the Arts from the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington in 2013 and received a medal of merits, a Czech state decoration the same year.

