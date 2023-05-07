Pregnant Princess Eugenie joins bumper crowd at Coronation Big Lunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pregnant Princess Eugenie joins bumper crowd at Coronation Big Lunch

By Press Association
Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie attend the Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire (Ben Birchall/PA)
Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie attend the Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire (Ben Birchall/PA)

A heavily pregnant Princess Eugenie joked she would use her baby bump to clear a path through the “fanatical” crowds during a Coronation Big Lunch event.

Eugenie, who is expecting her second child this summer with husband Jack Brooksbank, joined sister Princess Beatrice on Chalfont St Giles’ village green in Buckinghamshire for the social gathering.

As temperatures reached over 20C, the pair “lost” each other while crowds of “disbelieving” fans piled in to take selfies with them.

At one point as Eugenie made her way through the green, she said: “I’m still waiting for my sister – I feel a bit weird without her.”

When asked how she felt, she joked: “A bit pregnant – I can get people out of the way with my bump.”

King Charles III coronation
Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie (centre) attend the Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles (Ben Birchall/PA)

Paul Buchanan, president of the village show, described the atmosphere as “fanatical”.

“There was just disbelief,” he added. “Everyone went to see them. They got such a huge buzz.”

Referring to Eugenie’s pregnancy, he said: “Fair play – we got seats ready for her but she didn’t ask for one”.

King Charles III coronation
Big Lunches were held across the country to celebrate the coronation (Ben Birchall/PA)

The event – one of many across the country – saw thousands of people turn out in the summer sun to celebrate the King’s coronation.

Locals gathered on the quaint green, decorated with large cardboard crowns and bunting, where they shared food, listened to music and had a “best-dressed table” competition.

The royal sisters, who 24 hours earlier were watching their uncle and his wife being crowned, were warmly embraced by dozens of fans at the party as live music blared from a stage.

One lady embraced Eugenie, rubbing her back affectionately and saying: “You look amazing – what a beautiful young woman.”

Beatrice, who was diagnosed with dyslexia when a young girl and is now patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, stopped to meet nine-year-old dyslexic Mia, and praised the coronation hat she had made at school before those around her broke into applause.

King Charles III coronation
The royal sisters posed for a selfie during the Big Lunch (Ben Birchall/PA)

Proud mother Nova Humphrys said afterwards: “My daughter is dyslexic and Beatrice told her she could still do great things.”

The princesses also stopped to thank volunteers from All Together Community, which provided food for those in need during the lockdown.

They then watched a performance by the local dance troupe before leaving with their entourage as revellers clapped.

Speaking afterwards, Stephen Hinds, chairman of the event, said village residents would “remember this for the rest of their lives – probably centuries”.

