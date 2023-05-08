What the papers say – May 8

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The papers on the bank holiday Monday predominantly focus on the Coronation Concert of the night before.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and The Sun all feature the Prince of Wales’ on-stage tribute to his father.

👑 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Pa, we are all so proud of you'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter:https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/I9LxE9p1qY — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 7, 2023

Monday's front page: We Are All So Proud Of You, Granny Too #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/y1obFyJ9g5 pic.twitter.com/lIJSD5Wpxf — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 7, 2023

On tomorrow's front page: 'Pa, we are so proud of you' – Prince William reveals family’s pride in King Charles as he pays tribute to late grandmother at coronation concert https://t.co/50Fkz5P2Du pic.twitter.com/H7RC6ZrhLA — The Sun (@TheSun) May 7, 2023

The Daily Mail, The Times and the Daily Mirror carry the same line.

Monday’s Daily MAIL: “Pa, we are all so proud of you…”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9EG3FhUBeh — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 7, 2023

Adopting a slightly different angle, the i carries a poll which found Brits are narrowly divided over whether the King should be more vocal and campaign on political issues that he believes in.

Away from the pomp and pageantry, The Guardian reports that NHS patients are developing cancer due to long waits, according to a top GP.

Guardian front page, Monday 8 May 2023: NHS patients developing cancer due to long waits, says top GP pic.twitter.com/gVSPdElN0k — The Guardian (@guardian) May 7, 2023

And the Daily Star is on a different planet, writing that women have reportedly been found to make better astronauts.