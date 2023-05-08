Norway’s ageing king in hospital with infection

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Norway’s ageing king, Harald V, has been admitted to hospital and is receiving treatment for an infection, the Norwegian palace said.

“The king has been diagnosed with an infection that needs to be treated, and will therefore remain in hospital for a few days,” the palace said in a brief statement, adding that the condition of the 86-year-old monarch was stable.

No other details were released except that the monarch is at Rikshospitalet, Oslo’s main hospital.

Harald, who has been seen using crutches in recent years, has been admitted to hospital several times in recent months.

In December, he was admitted to hospital due to an infection and was treated with intravenous antibiotics.

The king was also admitted to hospital in August for three days with a fever.

He went through a successful operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties.

The heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has stepped in and taken over his father’s duties.

Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial, and he holds no political power.

He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.