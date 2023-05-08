Macron leads ceremony marking end of Second World War in Europe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

French President Emmanuel Macron has led the traditional ceremony on Paris’s Champs-Elysees commemorating the day that marked the end of the Second World War in Europe in 1945.

Flanked by prime minister Elisabeth Borne, Mr Macron laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe monument.

French President Emmanuel Macron lays a wreath of flowers at the Unknown Soldier tomb under the Arc de Triomphe during ceremonies marking Victory Day in Paris (Michel Euler, Pool/AP)

A brass band played the Marseillaise.

To limit disruptions amid ongoing opposition to Mr Macron and his contested pension reforms, police banned gatherings around the area of the ceremony in the French capital, and in Lyon where the president will travel later in the day.

French President Emmanuel Macron revives the flame at the Unknown Soldier tomb under the Arc de Triomphe (Michel Euler, Pool/AP)

Authorities are being vigilant that a “casserolade” or the loud banging of pots and pans in protest will not distract from the memorial ceremonies.

In Lyon, Mr Macron is paying tribute to the French Resistance movement and one of its leaders, Jean Moulin.

French President Emmanuel Macron meets war veterans during ceremonies marking Victory Day in Paris (Michel Euler, Pool/AP)

Mr Macron is visiting Montluc prison, where Moulin was detained and tortured by the Gestapo.