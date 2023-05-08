Ukraine shoots down 35 drones over Kyiv as Russian attacks kill four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ukraine shoots down 35 drones over Kyiv as Russian attacks kill four

By Press Association
People look at an apartment building damaged by a drone that was shot down during a Russian overnight strike in Kyiv, Ukraine (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)
People look at an apartment building damaged by a drone that was shot down during a Russian overnight strike in Kyiv, Ukraine (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)

Ukraine air defences shot down 35 Iranian-made drones over Kyiv in Russia’s latest night-time assault, as attacks across Ukraine by the Kremlin’s forces killed four civilians, officials have said.

The bombardments came as Moscow enforced tight security on the eve of traditional Red Square commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Russian media counted at least 21 Russian cities that cancelled military parades – the staple of Victory Day celebrations across Russia – on May 9 for the first time in years.

Regional officials cited “security concerns” or vaguely referred to “the current situation”.

Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll towards Red Square to attend a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia
Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll towards Red Square to attend a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia (AP)

Parades will go ahead in Russia’s largest cities, Moscow and St Petersburg.

But the use of drones has been banned in both cities ahead of Victory Day.

In St Petersburg, which is often referred to as “northern Venice” for its network of rivers and canals, using jet skis in certain parts of the city has also been prohibited until May 10.

In the Russian capital, car sharing services have been temporarily barred from the city centre – drivers will not be able to start or finish rides there.

Five people in the Ukrainian capital were injured by falling drone debris, according to Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Air raid alarms sounded for more than three hours during the night.

Drone wreckage struck a two-storey apartment building in Kyiv’s western Svyatoshynskyi district, while other debris struck a car parked nearby, setting it on fire, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko in an apartment building damaged by a drone that was shot down during a Russian overnight strike, amid Russia’s attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko in an apartment building damaged by a drone that was shot down during a Russian overnight strike (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)

Facing economic sanctions and limits on its supply chains due to its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has routinely turned to Iran’s Shahed drones to bolster its firepower.

Russian shelling of 127 targets across northern, southern and eastern parts of Ukraine killed three civilians, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said.

The Kremlin’s forces used tanks, drones, mortars, warplanes, multiple rocket launchers and surface-to-air missiles to bombard Ukraine, the report said.

Russian long-range bombers launched up to eight cruise missiles at Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, authorities said.

One person was killed and three wounded.

Some of the Soviet-era cruise missiles fired against the Odesa region self-destructed or fell into the sea before reaching their targets, according to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat.

In addition, six Russian rockets also struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk during the night, a regional official reported on Monday.

The missiles targeted the city’s industrial zone and caused no casualties, Donetsk regional governor Petro Kyrylenko said in a Telegram post.

People sit in a park next to anti-tank hedgehogs in Kyiv
People sit in a park next to anti-tank hedgehogs in Kyiv (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Russian authorities were preparing for celebrations on Tuesday of Victory Day, Russia’s most important secular holiday, amid tight security.

Many regions have cancelled their May 9 observances because of concerns the events could be targets for Ukrainian attacks.

May 9 is normally a bank holiday in Ukraine, too, but not this year, because of the war.

On top of that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he had sent a draft Bill to parliament proposing a Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War on May 8 and a Day of Europe on May 9, further distancing Kyiv from Moscow.

Mr Zelensky equated Russia’s goals in Ukraine with those of the Nazis.

“Unfortunately, evil has returned,” Mr Zelensky said on Telegram.

“Although now it is another aggressor, the goal is the same – enslavement or destruction.”

Meanwhile, Russian-installed authorities have begun evacuating residents of Tokmak, a town in the frontline southern Zaporizhzhia region, towards the Black Sea coast, Ukraine’s General Staff said.

A Second World War Soviet army T-34 tank during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade which will take place at Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square on May 9 to celebrate 78 years after the victory in the Second World War in St Petersburg, Russia
A Second World War Soviet army T-34 tank during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade which will take place on May 9 at Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Those working for Kremlin-appointed local authorities, as well as children and educational workers, are being relocated to Berdyansk, a Russian-occupied seaside city some 100 kilometres south-east, it said.

The report came just days after Yevhen Balitsky, the Russian-appointed governor of the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region, ordered the evacuation of civilians from 18 settlements there on Friday, including Enerhodar which neighbours the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Speculation has been mounting for months about the timing and focus of Ukraine’s expected spring offensive, with some analysts saying Kyiv might try to strike south into Zaporizhzhia in order to split Russian forces and cut Moscow’s land link to occupied Crimea.

In a separate development, the Russian military command has promised the Wagner Group, a private military company, additional ammunition and equipment for its offensive in the eastern city of Bakhmut, Wagner founder Yevgeniy Prigozhin said in an audio statement published by his press service.

Mr Prigozhin on Friday threatened that Wagner fighters could pull out of the embattled city, where they have for weeks been Russia’s main assault force.

He accused Russia’s military command of starving Wagner of ammunition and causing it heavy losses.

In this handout image taken from a video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, May 5, 2023, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin reads his statement standing in front of his troops in an unknown location
In this handout image taken from a video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, head of the Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin reads his statement standing in front of his troops in an unknown location (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

The threat marked another flare-up in Mr Prigozhin’s long-running dispute with Russia’s regular military over credit and tactics in the war.

In the statement on Sunday, Mr Prigozhin claimed that Russian defence officials have since committed to providing the mercenaries with “ammunition and equipment, as much as is needed to continue” and given Wagner a free hand to take operational decisions in Bakhmut.

A Ukrainian military spokesman on Monday scoffed at Mr Prigozhin’s claims about a lack of ammunition, saying Wagner’s problems in Bakhmut are instead due to a high kill rate and its inability to replenish its ranks.

“There is no shell shortage. This is absolutely not true,” Serhii Cherevaty, a spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces, said on Ukrainian TV.

“There are more than enough shells to fire at our positions.”

