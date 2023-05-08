Police hunt four suspects after teenager stabbed to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police hunt four suspects after teenager stabbed to death

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Buckinghamshire in a “targeted attack”, police said.

Thames Valley Police are hunting for up to four suspects – who had their faces covered – following Sunday night’s attack in High Wycombe.

Another 17-year-old boy was also hurt but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and he has been taken to hospital.

High Wycombe stabbing
Police at the scene in High Wycombe (Cameron Henderson/PA)

Officers were called to reports of the stabbing in the Easton Street area of High Wycombe at about 7.30pm on Sunday.

No arrests have been made.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown said the investigation into the “tragic incident” was in “the very early stages” and “details as to what has happened are currently very limited”.

He added: “The incident occurred between around 7pm and 7.30pm close to the main car parks of Easton Street at a time when members of the public would have been using the car parks, attending the theatre or preparing for a night out in the town.

“It is therefore very important that anyone who was close to Easton Street at this time and saw something unusual or out of the ordinary or indeed knows anything about this incident gets in touch as soon as possible.

“Anyone who has any information or footage from dash-cams, doorbells or CCTV close to Easton Street is urged to make contact.

“This is a tragic incident in which a teenage boy has been killed, and I know that it will cause a great deal of concern in the community.

“However, I’d like to reassure everyone that we are carrying out a thorough investigation into what appears to be a targeted attack.”

He said there would be a “large police presence” in the area as officers investigated.

High Wycombe stabbing
Police at the scene in High Wycombe where a 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death (Cameron Henderson/PA)

On Monday, Wycombe MP Steve Baker, who is also a Northern Ireland Office minister, told the PA news agency: “This is a tragic incident and it’s vital we leave space for the police to conduct their inquiries and, for that reason, I don’t want to say much about this continuing inquiry.

“But my heart goes out to the young man’s family and friends who I do not doubt will feel devastated.

“For the people of Wycombe, they should know that the police are closely investigating this and they have my complete confidence as they follow things up.”

Easton Street remained cordoned off on Monday evening as police officers in white forensic suits entered properties and searched front gardens.

One local business owner, whose premises back onto the site of the police investigation, said he was “scared”.

Akib Tayyab, 28, branch manager of QV Traditional Turkish Barber, said: “It was scary because it is behind my shop. I’m scared this happened. It is very dangerous.

“I hope the police catch them soon because this is not good for our town.”

Video footage from Mr Tayyab’s premises showed two police tents remained in place in the small car park where the teenager is reported to have been killed.

Mr Tayyab added: “You see too much drug dealers and homeless people around here. It’s not good.”

Saravnan Karuvayan, 46, the manager of Kappad restaurant on High Street, said: “I was shocked. We have never had anything like this before.

“We’re worried because people might think it’s not a nice place for safety.”

Rav Lam, 34, a shop assistant at Londis on High Street, said: “I was working here after 7pm on Sunday. Some people told me that some boy got stabbed in the hand. In the morning, people came in and said somebody had been killed.

“It’s very shocking. It’s ridiculous. Usually, I feel safe in this area.”

A woman who works close to the scene of the stabbing but did not want to give her name, said, while she did not see the incident, she was a “bit scared because it’s on our doorstep because my shop is just 10 metres from that”.

Anyone with information or footage which could help the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 43230199275.

The stabbing came after three people were stabbed to death in separate incidents in east London over a period of less than eight hours on the eve of the coronation.

Renell Charles, 16, was ambushed as he left school and stabbed to death, while murder investigations were also started after the killings of 18-year-old Jordan Kukabu and 27-year-old Sebastian Zon, the Metropolitan Police said.

In another incident, an 18-year-old man who has been named by police as Ben Moncrieff was killed in Bath, in Somerset, in the early hours of Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
3
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
4
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
2
5
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen's Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary…
6
Teenager Adam Shaw hit a boy on the head with a Smirnoff bottle. DCT Media
Drunk Kirrie teen smashed Smirnoff bottle over boy’s head in unprovoked park assault
7
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
8
Staff getting ready to welcome customers on the opening night in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Revisit iconic Dundee building where A side was Rick’s Disco and B side was…
9
Locals - including in St Andrews - will enjoy warmer conditions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for…
10
Dr Joe Morrow, Lord Lyon, attended the King's Coronation. Image: Gary Calton/The Observer/PA Wire/Loyd Lyon
‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in…