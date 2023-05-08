Coronation Big Lunch attendees hopeful after human crown world record attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Coronation Big Lunch attendees hopeful after human crown world record attempt

By Press Association
Coronation Big Lunch attendees at Broomhill Common in Orpington form a giant crown (Steve Sangster)
Coronation Big Lunch attendees at Broomhill Common in Orpington form a giant crown (Steve Sangster)

Coronation Big Lunch attendees in south-east London believe they may have set the record for the “largest human image of a crown” after more than 500 people donned purple, yellow and white and joined in on coronation weekend.

Those who attended the Big Lunch coronation tea party at Broomhill Common in Orpington on Sunday were invited to participate in the record attempt, with the template taking inspiration from the Wye Crown in Kent, carved into a hillside to celebrate the coronation of King Edward VII in 1902.

Steve Sangster, 40, from Orpington, chairman of the Knoll Residents Association, told the PA news agency that the idea to go for the record came after the community produced a portrait image of Queen Elizabeth II using candles in 2022.

“The idea of the record attempt came from the Queen’s death in terms of the twinkling stars,” he said.

Coronation Big Lunch attendees at Broomhill Common in Orpington form a giant crown
Coronation Big Lunch attendees at Broomhill Common in Orpington form a giant crown (Steve Sangster)

“Someone said ‘Oh, it’s probably some sort of world record, the largest image of the Queen’, and that got us thinking maybe for our next event we’ll do something along those lines.

“We wanted to look forward to the coronation really with a different sort of vibe, we wanted it to be a celebration.

“That idea of a community coming together to create a visual image, a temporary historical marker, if you like, was our vision for it.”

Members of the resident association organising committee Nick Baker (Secretary) Brian Bates (Vice Chair) Stephen Sangster (Chairman) and David Horder who set up the resident group 49 years ago
Members of the resident association organising committee (left to right) Nick Baker (secretary), Brian Bates (vice chair), Stephen Sangster (chairman) and David Horder, who set up the group 49 years ago (Steve Sangster)

It took 45 minutes to produce the final image, with people encouraged to pause their picnics and join in by donning ponchos to fill out the crown.

“We called people by colours, first of all, got into position, and then of course, people start getting out of shape, they’re not filling out certain parts of it,” said Mr Sangster.

“So we’re trying to communicate, we had a PA system, I was there with the drone thinking, ‘OK, we need to fill this bit out, you know, we need more purples’, trying to get people up off the picnics and the seating to come and get involved in it.

“But yeah, it worked out in the end.”

Mr Sangster said they will need to submit their evidence and wait a number of weeks before their record is confirmed, but he believes 539 people were counted.

Coronation Big Lunch attendees at Broomhill Common in Orpington form a giant crown
It took 45 minutes to produce the image (Steve Sangster)

However, he also emphasised the importance of bringing people together, regardless of their passion for the royal family.

“Whether you’re a royalist or not, it’s an excuse to get the community together,” he said.

“It doesn’t happen all that often sadly, and everyone on the day says ‘Oh we’ve got to do this twice a year’ because there’s so many new interactions, so many new friendships and connections and ideas that come out of these events.

“It’s such a boost to the local community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
3
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
4
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
2
5
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen's Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary…
6
Teenager Adam Shaw hit a boy on the head with a Smirnoff bottle. DCT Media
Drunk Kirrie teen smashed Smirnoff bottle over boy’s head in unprovoked park assault
7
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
8
Staff getting ready to welcome customers on the opening night in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Revisit iconic Dundee building where A side was Rick’s Disco and B side was…
9
Locals - including in St Andrews - will enjoy warmer conditions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for…
10
Dr Joe Morrow, Lord Lyon, attended the King's Coronation. Image: Gary Calton/The Observer/PA Wire/Loyd Lyon
‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in…