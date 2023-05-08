Teenager, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy stabbed to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teenager, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy stabbed to death

By Press Association
A boy was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Sunday after handing himself in to an east London police station (PA)
A boy was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Sunday after handing himself in to an east London police station (PA)

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a schoolboy was stabbed to death in a “brutal attack” in east London.

Renell Charles, 16, a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, was ambushed and fatally stabbed in the chest on Friday afternoon.

A boy was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Sunday after handing himself in to an east London police station, where he remains in custody.

The attack, which happened close to the school shortly after the end of the day, was witnessed by other pupils.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, leading the investigation, has asked for images and footage of the incident to be shared with police.

The Metropolitan Police officer said: “The arrest marks a significant development as part of our work. Renell’s family have been informed and our specially trained officers continue to provide them with support.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and we are aware that this brutal attack took place near a school, and was witnessed by many bystanders and young people.

“My thoughts are with them as they come to terms with seeing such an act of violence unfold and I would ask anyone with footage or images to do the right thing and send them into my team of detectives.

“If you wish to submit images or footage anonymously, please share via Crimestoppers, or you can contact the major incident room where one of my team will be able to take your call. You can also share the images via the public portal.

“We also know that there was heavy traffic on Markhouse Road at that time of day and we think there is a strong chance some people will have dashcam footage. Please review what you have and send anything that may assist the investigation without delay.

“A young boy has lost his life and evidence such as this can contribute to securing justice for his family and friends.”

A local said Renell’s attackers were waiting for him before he died in the street at 4.39pm.

Headteacher Sam Jones said the attack marked the “darkest of days” for the school community.

“A Kelmscott student was tragically killed in a senseless knife attack,” he said.

“Kelmscott is a large and tight-knit family and this loss will be felt for a long time to come.

“Hold those that you love close this evening. I know we will come together as a community and support one another through this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
3
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
4
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
2
5
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen's Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary…
6
Teenager Adam Shaw hit a boy on the head with a Smirnoff bottle. DCT Media
Drunk Kirrie teen smashed Smirnoff bottle over boy’s head in unprovoked park assault
7
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
8
Staff getting ready to welcome customers on the opening night in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Revisit iconic Dundee building where A side was Rick’s Disco and B side was…
9
Locals - including in St Andrews - will enjoy warmer conditions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for…
10
Dr Joe Morrow, Lord Lyon, attended the King's Coronation. Image: Gary Calton/The Observer/PA Wire/Loyd Lyon
‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in…