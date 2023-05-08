Women’s football team forced to move game because of bouncy castle on pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women’s football team forced to move game because of bouncy castle on pitch

By Press Association
The bouncy castle on the pitch at Colney Heath (Colney Heath Ladies)
The bouncy castle on the pitch at Colney Heath (Colney Heath Ladies)

A women’s football team arrived for their final home game of the season only to find a bouncy castle had been put up on it as part of coronation celebrations.

Colney Heath Ladies were meant to play their last home game against Bowers & Pitsea Ladies on Sunday, on a pitch they regularly use at Colney Heath FC, in the Hertfordshire village.

However, players were surprised to find the bouncy castle on the pitch, which organisers refused to move.

Players had to play on a different pitch at the venue, which resulted in a “sour end” to their league campaign.

“We were aware of the fact that there was an event happening, but we didn’t know that it would be to the effect that we wouldn’t be able to use the pitch”, a club spokesperson, who did not wish to be named, told the PA news agency.

This resulted in a “sour end” to the ladies team’s tenure at the ground, the spokesperson said.

“While there was another pitch we could use, it doesn’t meet our league rules and regulations.

“We totally get that the club want to engage with the community and want to celebrate a national event, but there was ample space and other spaces where they could have put this bouncy castle.”

The spokesperson added that they asked people on the site to deflate the bouncy castle and move it elsewhere, which they refused.

The spokesperson added: “There’s a massive glass ceiling at the minute because when we went there (Colney Heath) we were just one team, and now we’ve grown and developed and have a reserves team.

“But there’s only so much that can happen at that area, so we’re trying to develop both teams by finding a place for the first team to move to, which allows the reserves team to have the potential to develop and grow themselves.

“We only reacted like we did to help women’s football so others can continue to enjoy it.”

The spokesperson said they had hoped the match would be a “big” event – but it is “now being remembered for all the wrong reasons”.

Colney Heath FC issued a statement on Monday, apologising to the club.

“We would like to apologise for the unfortunate events that unfolded yesterday”, it said.

“This was all a misunderstanding, as we believed our communication with the ladies team was that they were allocated the second pitch, as we had a community event which had been scheduled since the coronation weekend was announced.

“Colney Heath FC are fully supportive of everyone participating in all kinds of sports.”

