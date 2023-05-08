Ex-England boss Fabio Capello labels Manchester City ‘the best team in world’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-England boss Fabio Capello labels Manchester City ‘the best team in world’

By Press Association
Fabio Capello believes Manchester City are now the world’s best team (Lewis Joly/AP)
Fabio Capello believes Manchester City are now the world’s best team (Lewis Joly/AP)

Fabio Capello reckons Manchester City are “the best team in the world” as Pep Guardiola’s side prepare for their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

The tie is a rematch of last year’s last-four clash, where City were knocked out in dramatic circumstances at the Bernabeu as Real mounted a stunning comeback to win after extra time.

A Champions League trophy is the one piece of silverware that has so far evaded Guardiola during his nearly seven years with City.

Speaking at the Laureus Awards on Monday, former England boss Capello highlighted the difference prolific striker Erling Haaland has made to City and his belief they are now the finest team on the planet.

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland scored in the second leg as Manchester City beat Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals (Adam Davy/PA)

He said: “I think City is the best team in the world. This year makes the difference.

“Last year, (they) missed the forward and this year you have a really important forward. Not only this – you have 24 players.

“When you make the substitution, always a fantastic player is entering. Real Madrid, I think (have) 14, 15 players.

“They probably will be a little bit tired (after winning the Copa del Rey on Saturday evening), but they have the best coach in the world, Carlo Ancelotti.”

Spain Soccer Champions League
Fabio Capello feels Carlo Ancelotti, pictured, is “the best coach in the world” (Paul White/AP)

Two-time former Real Madrid boss Capello added: “Carlo knows everything about the openings, and we prepare the games really, really well. I hope, Carlo, we will win.”

Ex-Inter Milan and Real Madrid winger Luis Figo echoed Capello’s sentiments about City’s improvement, but warned that they had their work cut out against the 14-time European Cup winners.

“I think (Manchester City) are one of the best teams in the world now,” the former Portugal star said.

“They are playing very good football, and in the last years, they are always in the competition, they have the experience already, they know already what to do so they don’t lose like last year.

Spain Soccer Copa del Rey Final
Real Madrid lifted the Copa del Rey on Saturday evening (Jose Breton/AP)

“But they play against the best club in the history of the Champions League.

“Sometimes I think the history of the competition, that helps you in different kinds of moments and important moments in this competition, and everyone, I think they think that Manchester City is now a favourite for the games against Real Madrid.

“But you have to count the history and count that Real Madrid is always alive until the last second of the game.

“It will be nice to see, but I think for sure they are more than ready to win this beautiful competition.”

Figo is hoping another of his former clubs, Inter Milan, can get the better of rivals AC Milan in the other semi-final.

He said: “I expect that Inter can win, and probably that will happen, I hope!

“I think Italy have to be proud this year that they have two teams in the semi-final. Fantastic performance in the Champions League.

“You know anything can happen, but it’s beautiful in the same time that you have the chance to see two big games of the best club competition in the world in the same city.”

:: Fabio Capello and Luis Figo were speaking at the Laureus World Sports Awards. Find out more at www.laureus.com

