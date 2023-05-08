Ruben Selles unsure of future with Southampton on brink of relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ruben Selles unsure of future with Southampton on brink of relegation

By Press Association
Southampton manager Ruben Selles does not know what the future holds for him (Joe Giddens/PA)
Southampton manager Ruben Selles does not know what the future holds for him (Joe Giddens/PA)

Southampton boss Ruben Selles does not know what the future holds after a 4-3 defeat at Nottingham Forest left them on the brink of Premier League relegation.

Saints were on the wrong side of a seven-goal thriller at the City Ground and they will lose their top-tier status at the weekend if they fail to beat Fulham or results go against them elsewhere.

In contrast, Forest climbed out of the bottom three with a vital win which came courtesy of Taiwo Awoniyi’s brace, Morgan Gibbs-White’s penalty and Danilo’s brilliant team goal to give realistic hope that they can avoid the drop in their first season back in the top tier for 23 years.

Nottingham Forest v Southampton – Premier League – City Ground
Ruben Selles (centre) is unsure what the future holds as Southampton stare relegation in the face (Joe Giddens/PA)

Carlos Alcaraz, Lyanco and James Ward-Prowse goals ensured the Saints were always in the game, but they are now staring the drop to the Championship in the face.

Selles, who took over from Nathan Jones on a deal until the end of the season, would like to stay at the club, but says that is not for him to decide.

“I try to do my best and as I said before I expected to win more football matches,” he said.

“It’s a decision that the club needs to make. I would be happy to be here for the next 10 years as I have said many times.

“But it is not for me to make that decision. I can only work every day and of course, in the situation we are in right now, it’s so much uncertainty for everybody.

“We just need to handle it in the best way possible, whatever happens, and then continue facing forward whatever it is.

“And if it is facing forward – if it’s together then it’s better.

“The club will present an agenda for the coming days or weeks on how it is going to deal with that if it happens. That is for the club to respond.

“I can tell you what we are going to do for the next weeks, we are going to just keep working as much as we can and keep the situations for the future for the people that need to be responsible for that.”

Forest took full advantage of defeats for Leeds and Leicester to move up to 16th, three points above the drop zone with three games to play.

Boss Steve Cooper says the fight against the drop is not over, but that this could be a huge moment.

“We feel like we are playing OK and we have won two games in three,” he said. “You always want consecutive wins and where we are that is not easy to do, so to win two in three is a real positive thing.

“It just gives us a little bit more confidence and momentum to just go into the next one. For sure we are going to need more points and more positive results.

Nottingham Forest v Southampton – Premier League – City Ground
Steve Cooper feels Nottingham Forest have momentum after winning two of their last three games (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It is a massive win tonight and an important one, but it will be even bigger if we build on it.

“That has to be the plan from now. We will start the cycle of putting one game to bed and preparing for the next one.

“No days off and the work ethic has to be at its maximum in giving the players everything they need to be ready for the next game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
3
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
4
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
2
5
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen's Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary…
6
Teenager Adam Shaw hit a boy on the head with a Smirnoff bottle. DCT Media
Drunk Kirrie teen smashed Smirnoff bottle over boy’s head in unprovoked park assault
7
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
8
Staff getting ready to welcome customers on the opening night in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Revisit iconic Dundee building where A side was Rick’s Disco and B side was…
9
Locals - including in St Andrews - will enjoy warmer conditions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for…
10
Dr Joe Morrow, Lord Lyon, attended the King's Coronation. Image: Gary Calton/The Observer/PA Wire/Loyd Lyon
‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in…