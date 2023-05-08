Jordan Spieth withdraws from Byron Nelson Classic ahead of PGA Championship By Press Association May 8 2023, 11.31pm Share Jordan Spieth withdraws from Byron Nelson Classic ahead of PGA Championship Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4374811/jordan-spieth-withdraws-from-byron-nelson-classic-ahead-of-pga-championship/ Copy Link Jordan Spieth has withdrawn from this week’s Byron Nelson Classic (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Jordan Spieth has withdrawn from this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson Classic due to a left wrist injury. Spieth said in a statement posted on his social media accounts that the injury had flared up over the weekend. It raises doubts over Spieth’s fitness for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill later this month, the last major Spieth needs to win to complete a career Grand Slam. .@attbyronnelson pic.twitter.com/R0OCsbh6XG— Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) May 8, 2023 Spieth wrote: “Over the weekend, I had severe pain in my left wrist and had doctors confirm an injury that requires rest and limited movement. “The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I’m disappointed to miss it this week. “Playing in front of family and friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none. “I look forward to being back next year and many years after. “I’m focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close