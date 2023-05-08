Disabled people facing cost-of-breathing crisis amid energy bills, TV ad warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Disabled people facing cost-of-breathing crisis amid energy bills, TV ad warns

By Press Association
Scope said disabled people face higher costs in the energy crisis and have launched a new TV ad to raise awareness (ITV/PA)
Scope said disabled people face higher costs in the energy crisis and have launched a new TV ad to raise awareness (ITV/PA)

Many disabled people are facing a cost-of-breathing crisis amid higher energy bills, a new television advert has warned.

Disabled people who rely on energy to move around, speak and breathe risk losing their independence, health and wellbeing, a charity said as it revealed a quarter of the callers to its helpline who rely on medical equipment have had to switch it off to save money.

Scope, a disability equality charity, said that while much of the population is looking forward to using less energy as the weather warms up in the summer, many disabled people will not have that option.

The charity’s advice lines have supported almost 38,000 disabled people over the past year and more than a third (38%) of callers to its energy helpline are in energy debt – on average by more than £1,000.

Scope said two in five calls to its helpline have medical equipment and that almost a quarter of these people (23%) have had to switch medical equipment off to cut costs.

In research published last month, the charity said that, on average, disabled households need an additional £975 a month to have the same standard of living as non-disabled households.

The new advertising campaign will air on ITV throughout May and June to highlight how disabled people are being affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

Featuring six disabled actors, it shows disabled people relying on electrical equipment such as CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines to breathe, hoists to get in and out of bed, and communication devices to speak.

The charity said its disability energy support service has saved disabled people almost £2 million over the past year through advice and support.

Toby Greaves, head of services at Scope, said: “As the spiralling cost of living forces many people to cut down their energy use, for disabled people, it can be life and death.

“With summer on the horizon, many people will be turning their thermostats down and hoping to see their energy bills drop.

“But for disabled people who rely on energy to stay alive, going without isn’t an option.

“Our helplines are being inundated with heart-wrenching calls from disabled people and their families, who have switched everything off and have nothing left to cut back.”

He encouraged anyone who is in need of help to contact Scope for free, practical and accessible advice.

He added: “We can help you navigate benefits, manage your energy bills, access grants and claim the financial support you’re entitled to.”

Susie Braun, ITV’s director of social purpose said: “Our partnership with Scope seeks to highlight the support available to disabled people who are dealing with the life-changing impact of additional increased costs. We’re delighted to partner with Scope once again on such an important initiative.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
3
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
4
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
2
5
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen's Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary…
6
Teenager Adam Shaw hit a boy on the head with a Smirnoff bottle. DCT Media
Drunk Kirrie teen smashed Smirnoff bottle over boy’s head in unprovoked park assault
7
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
8
Staff getting ready to welcome customers on the opening night in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Revisit iconic Dundee building where A side was Rick’s Disco and B side was…
9
Locals - including in St Andrews - will enjoy warmer conditions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for…
10
Dr Joe Morrow, Lord Lyon, attended the King's Coronation. Image: Gary Calton/The Observer/PA Wire/Loyd Lyon
‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in…