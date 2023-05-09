Three children among the dead at Dallas mall shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three children among the dead at Dallas mall shooting

By Press Association
A woman signs a cross that stands by others at a makeshift memorial (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
A woman signs a cross that stands by others at a makeshift memorial (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Two young sisters and a three-year-old boy and his parents were among the victims of a shooting at a shopping centre near Dallas which left eight people dead.

A young engineer and a security guard were also killed in the attack at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday which ended when suspected gunman Mauricio Garcia, 33, was fatally shot by police.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Kyu Song Cho, 37, and his wife Cindy Cho, 35, as two of the dead which also included their three-year-old son, whose brother was among the injured.

Mall Shooting Texas
Jennifer Seeley signs a cross that stands by others at a makeshift memorial by the mall where several people were killed (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Cox Elementary School pupils Daniela and Sofia Mendoza were remembered as “the kindest, most thoughtful students with smiles that could light up any room,” by principal Krista Wilson in a letter to parents.

Security guard Christian LaCour, 20, was also among the dead.

Andria Gaither, assistant manager at the mall’s Tommy Hilfiger shop where he had previously worked, said he often stopped in to chat.

“I’m just in shock,” she said. “He was very young, very sweet, came in all the time to visit with us.”

Mall Shooting Texas Victims
Undated photo provided by Srinivas Chaluvadi of Aishwarya Thatikonda, who was among the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting (Srinivas Chaluvadi/AP)

Also killed was Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26, who was from Hyderabad, India, and worked as a civil engineer at Perfect General Contractors.

Company founder Srinivas Chaluvadi said she was “always prepared to give her very best”.

“She came to the United States with a dream to make a career, build a family, own a home and live forever in Dallas,” he said.

“She attended birthday parties at my home, we celebrated festivals together and we had family dinners.”

The Department of Public Safety identified the eighth victim as Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32.

Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe Garcia used, as well as posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, according to a law official.

