Working royals return to official duties after long coronation weekend

By Press Association
The royal family will return to official engagements on Tuesday following the coronation weekend of ceremony and celebration (Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA)
The royal family will return to official engagements on Tuesday following the coronation weekend of ceremony and celebration (Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA)

The royal family will return to official engagements on Tuesday following the coronation weekend of ceremony and celebration.

The King is among the working royals who will go back to business as usual, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The duchess will visit Morden College in Blackheath, London, of which she is a patron on Tuesday, while the duke will attend a dinner at Stonehage Fleming at St James’s Square for his patron charity, the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation.

As the coronation festivities came to a close on Monday night, the King and Queen pledged to rededicate their lives to service as Charles called the nation’s support throughout the historic celebrations “the greatest possible coronation gift”.

In his special coronation message, Charles said: “We thank you, each and every one.”

Traditional official portraits marking the crowning of Charles III and Queen Camilla were released to round off the monarchy’s landmark occasion.

Among them, the King was captured in his full regalia – wearing the Imperial State Crown, holding the Orb and Sceptre with Cross, and dressed in his regal purple tunic and Robe of Estate, seated on a Throne Chair in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla was pictured alongside the King, and also in a solo portrait, wearing Queen Mary’s Crown, with the train of her lengthy embroidered Robe of Estate spread in front of her.

The working royal family – the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Edinburghs, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Kent, the Gloucesters and Princess Alexandra – were also photographed stood with the King and Queen in the images by Hugo Burnand.

King Charles III coronation
King Charles III in his official coronation portrait (Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA)

The Duke of York – who stepped down from being a working royal after his controversial Newsnight documentary – was missing from the family group of royals in the official coronation portraits released so far.

Andrew, who was at the coronation in his Order of the Garter robes, paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case last year.

The Duke of Sussex was also missing, no longer being a working royal, and having headed back to California shortly after the coronation ceremony.

The King, signing his words Charles R, said he and Camilla gave “our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion”.

The now-crowned monarch used his coronation message to issue an affirmation for the rest of his reign, saying he and Camilla would “now rededicate our lives” to royal service.

He added: “To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”

King Charles III coronation
The official coronation portrait of the Queen (Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA)

The King also paid tribute to the “countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible”.

Earlier on Monday, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children helped out at a Scout Hut in Slough as part of the national volunteering drive to mark the coronation.

While the King and Queen had a quiet day away from the public eye after Sunday evening’s Coronation Concert, other royals joined in the Big Help Out.

Edward and Sophie helped at a puppy class for trainee Guide Dogs in Reading, while the Princess Royal attended a County Civic Service recognising local volunteers in Gloucester Cathedral.

The Princess of Wales, watched by the Prince of Wales, tries archery while joining volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, as part of the Big Help Out
The Princess of Wales, watched by the Prince of Wales, tries archery while joining volunteers to help renovate and improve the third Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, as part of the Big Help Out (Daniel Leal/PA)

Edward confessed the royal family was concerned Miss Piggy would gate-crash the royal box during the Windsor Castle musical extravaganza, after Kermit the Frog turned up and danced in front of the duke’s seat.

“Everybody in the Royal Box was nervous when Miss Piggy would turn up,” he said.

“There was an empty seat just behind me and we didn’t know who it was for.

“We suddenly thought it could be her and once we started that rumour, everyone around us was very nervous.”

