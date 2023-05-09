Israel kills three Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza airstrikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israel kills three Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza airstrikes

By Press Association
Fire burns at an apartment of an Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza, following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City (Adel Hana/AP)
Fire burns at an apartment of an Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza, following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City (Adel Hana/AP)

Israel killed three senior Islamic Jihad commanders during airstrikes on targets in the Gaza strip, according to the country’s military.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday’s attacks, which Israel said targeted residences of senior commanders, killed 12 people.

The Israeli army said Operation Shield and Arrow targeted Khalil Bahtini, the Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza Strip, Tareq Izzeldeen, the group’s intermediary between its Gaza and West Bank members, and Jehad Ghanam, the secretary of the Islamic Jihad’s military council.

It said the three were responsible for recent rocket fire toward Israel.

Palestinians Israel
Palestinians inspect damage to their building following Israeli airstrikes at an apartment of an Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza, in Gaza City (Adel Hana/AP)

Islamic Jihad, which is smaller than the dominant, ruling Hamas movement, confirmed the three were among the dead along with their wives and several children.

Witnesses said an explosion hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah.

Growing tension in the region is linked to increasing violence in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has been conducting near daily raids for the past months to detain Palestinians suspected in planning or carrying out attacks.

In anticipation of Palestinian rocket attacks in response to the airstrikes, the Israeli military issued instructions advising communities within 25 miles of Gaza to stay close to designated bomb shelters.

Gaza militants fired several salvos of rockets toward southern Israel last week, Israeli military responding with airstrikes following the death of a hunger-striking senior member of the Islamic Jihad in Israeli custody.

Palestinians Israel
A fire burns in an apartment of an Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza, following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City (Adel Hana/AP)

The exchange of fire ended with a fragile ceasefire mediated by Egypt, the United Nations, and Qatar.

Last year Israel bombed places housing commanders of the Islamic Jihad group, setting off a three-day blitz which saw the Iranian-backed group lose its two top commanders and dozens of militants.

Israel says the raids in the West Bank are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks.

The Palestinians see the attacks as further entrenchment of Israel’s 56-year, open-ended occupation of lands they seek for a future independent state.

