Skateboarder ‘heartbroken’ after abandoning record attempts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Skateboarder ‘heartbroken’ after abandoning record attempts

By Press Association
Ryan Swain (Paul Swain/PA)
Ryan Swain (Paul Swain/PA)

A skateboarder says he is heartbroken after he had to abandon his attempt to break two distance records in one day due to injury, but pleased he has raised awareness and thousands of pounds for mental health charities.

Ryan Swain, from Malton, North Yorkshire, began his attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the furthest distances travelled on a skateboard in 12 hours and 24 hours, at Elvington Airfield, near York, on Monday.

But rain, wind and standing water made the runways treacherous and he eventually had to withdraw after pulling his hamstring.

Mr Swain, 32, said he managed 90 miles, which he thinks is a British record, and his team are also looking into whether he has broken any other records for a conventional skateboard, as the world records he was trying to better were all done on specialist longboards.

Guinness World Record attempt
Ryan Swain had the backing of Olympic ski-jumper Eddie the Eagle (Paul Swain/PA)

On Tuesday he said: “We just got hit with everything and the dream turned into a nightmare – the weather, the adverse conditions.

“The first three hours were amazing then this rain hit, making the conditions very wet and very slippery. Then there was two or three millimetres of surface water and 15mph winds.

“And then, about six hours in, I felt my hamstring rip.”

Mr Swain continued for a few more hours but eventually realised he could do himself some serious long-term damage and took the difficult decision to stop.

“I probably did a lot more damage but I didn’t want to give up,” he said, “I wanted to see it through.

“Even if I wasn’t going to break a world record, I wanted to get as much mileage in as I could.

Guinness World Record attempt
Ryan Swain had to withdraw after pulling his hamstring (Paul Swain/PA)

“I just literally could not give any more. I’d given everything that I had in me.”

He was aiming to cover 300 miles over the 24-hour period. The record is 261.8 miles, set by Andrew Andras in Florida, in the US, in 2013.

Mr Swain lives with adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and was determined to use his love of the sport to raise awareness of neurodiversity and mental health disorders.

He said: “The main idea was to raise awareness, which it has done massively.”

And he said he is determined to try again. “At a later date, definitely,” Mr Swain said.

“I’ve got into this thing now and I believe I can definitely do it – no doubt about that.

“I was heartbroken and I cried like crazy at the end, just because I wanted it so badly.

“But what we’ve achieved is enormous enough as it is, and I’m very thankful to everyone that got involved.”

He said: “ADHD and neurodivergence are massive parts of my life and if I can give back to anybody else that is enduring them, hoping it resonates and gives out a message that even if you’re facing something really difficult there’s always a way out of it, you’ve just got to be able to communicate and talk.

“I could have just pretended everything was fine and carried on and ended on doing serious damage to my body and my mental health.

“I’m happy with what we achieved, we’ve raised thousands and thousands of pounds for three amazing charities. I’m proud of that.”

Mr Swain was raising money for Mind, Andy’s Man Club UK and the Next Steps Mental Health Resources Centre, in Malton.

He said: “Obviously I’m heartbroken but it wasn’t really about me.

“For me, the message is more important.

“Hopefully this will draw the right attention now to mental health and try and lift that stigma.”

Mr Swain said he was “overwhelmed” by the support he has received, including from Michael Edwards, better known as Olympic ski-jumper Eddie the Eagle, who sent him an encouraging video message.

More details about the challenge and Mr Swain’s fundraising can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ryanswain24hoursskate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Dawid Chowaniak performed his stunt on the A92 in Fife.
Desperate Fife dad reversed up slip road to avoid A92 queues
3
John Bullough at SCAA's headquarters in Perth.
John Bullough tributes paid as Perth businessman and founder of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance…
4
Isla will join Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Junior Board of Directors this summer. Image: Supplied/Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Angus teen lands dream job to shape future of Blackpool Pleasure Beach
5
Brechin mum Tracey Stather captured the unwelcome visitors on video. Image: Paul Reid
Video captures Angus mum’s three-month battle with rats in her kitchen
6
Horsey Reach sits on a bend of the River Tay in Stanley. Image: Verdala.
The amazing Perthshire home with Scotland’s ‘best river view’
7
A badly damaged Fiat 500 Abarth still sits outside the dealership. Image: DC Thomson
Man arrested after car ‘left roundabout and crashed into motors’ at Dundee dealership
8
How signs showing the LEZ in Dock Street, beside Malmaison could look.
Revealed: How Dundee’s Low Emission Zone could look in 14 images
9
How Perth Museum will look when it is completed. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.
Perth Museum cafe to offer ‘exceptional’ food and drink
10
Raphaëlle Bas and Florence Penelle (both from Paris, France) enjjoy the beer festival at North Inch, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth Beer Festival: Best pictures as hundreds enjoy 10th year of event