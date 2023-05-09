Met did ‘pretty good job’ says minister amid force’s coronation ‘regret’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met did ‘pretty good job’ says minister amid force’s coronation ‘regret’

By Press Association
Ministers have defended the Metropolitan Police operation at the King's coronation after Scotland Yard expressed "regret" over the arrests of six anti-monarchy protesters
Ministers have defended the Metropolitan Police operation at the King’s coronation after Scotland Yard expressed “regret” over the arrests of six anti-monarchy protesters (Labour for a Republic/PA)

Ministers have defended the Metropolitan Police operation at the King’s coronation after Scotland Yard expressed “regret” over the arrests of six anti-monarchy protesters.

It comes as Republic chief executive Graham Smith said a chief inspector and two other Met officers personally apologised to him over what he called a “disgraceful episode”.

Health minister Neil O’Brien said officers “did a pretty good job”.

The Met issued a lengthy defence as it confirmed Mr Smith and five others have been told they face no further action after being stopped at 6.40am on Saturday.

Officers arrested the group using new powers under the much-criticised Public Order Act because they believed items found alongside a large number of placards could have been used as “lock-on devices” to cause disruption, the force said.

“Those arrested stated the items would be used to secure their placards, and the investigation has been unable to prove intent to use them to lock on and disrupt the event,” the statement said.

“This evening, all six have had their bail cancelled and no further action will be taken.

“We regret that those six people arrested were unable to join the wider group of protesters in Trafalgar Square and elsewhere on the procession route.”

Mr O’Brien, who toured broadcast studios on Tuesday morning, offered a robust defence of the need for the Public Order Act as he praised the Met’s efforts over the weekend.

“In general, I think the police did a pretty good job over the weekend. The whole thing passed off smoothly,” he told Sky News.

“It’s not for me to second guess every single decision the police make. It is a difficult thing. You’re in a huge crowd.

“I’m sure that sometimes the police don’t get every single decision they make right because no-one can make every single decision right every single time. But overall they made the coronation go off really smoothly.”

Later, Mr O’Brien told BBC Breakfast if the Met is “apologising for some of the things that they’ve not got right, they’re quite right to do so” but said the entire event was managed “very, very well”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday backed the Met, while London Mayor Sadiq Khan requested “further clarity” from Scotland Yard, saying the right to peaceful protest is an integral part of democracy.

Tory MP David Davis re-iterated his concerns about the new legislation, as he suggested the Commons Home Affairs Committee could consider the matter.

“The whole law is defined really very broadly. It’s also true for the stop and search powers as well. There are a whole series of elements of law, which are just too broadly defined,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“What the law and what the Government said was, ‘Well, we expect the police forces to come up with a standards of behaviour…’ That’s very woolly.”

