Student missing on caves trip as New Zealand declares floods emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Student missing on caves trip as New Zealand declares floods emergency

By Press Association
Authorities in Auckland have declared a state of emergency as flooding again hits New Zealand’s largest city (Jason Oxenham/New Zealand Herald/AP)
Authorities in Auckland have declared a state of emergency as flooding again hits New Zealand’s largest city (Jason Oxenham/New Zealand Herald/AP)

Authorities in Auckland declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as flooding again hit New Zealand’s largest city.

Further north in the city of Whangarei, a student was missing after a high school group that was exploring caves got into trouble when floodwater hit.

Fire and emergency crews said they had responded to more than 200 calls, most of them in Auckland.

Many were for floodwater entering buildings, but they had also responded to landslides, falling trees and trapped cars.

New Zealand Flooding
A man attempts to clear a drain in a flooded street in central Auckland (Alex Robertson/New Zealand Herald/AP)

Severe weather has plagued North Island this year.

In January, four people were killed when floods hit Auckland, and in February, 11 people died when Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it is a difficult time for the region.

“We will get through this. We will support Auckland through it,” he told reporters.

“We know that it’s tough coming on top of everything else that they’ve been dealing with, but right now my request to people is just to keep yourself safe.”

Authorities said heavy rain was expected to continue off and on through until midnight, although they hoped the most severe downpours may have already passed.

Some train and bus services were cancelled, and authorities urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

New Zealand Flooding
Cars drive on a flooded motorway in central Auckland (Jason Oxenham/New Zealand Herald/AP)

Police said a group of 15 students and two adults had been at the Abbey Caves in Whangarei when they got into trouble.

Search and rescue crews tried to find the missing boy, police said, while the others made it out safely.

Police suspended their search on Tuesday evening and said they would resume again Wednesday morning.

Local media reported that the missing student had been swept away by floodwater.

Whangarei Boys’ High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith wrote on Facebook that an outdoor education class had been on a caving trip when they encountered severe weather.

She said the incident was “hugely upsetting” for all those involved.

“In time we will seek to understand how this situation occurred, but for now I ask that we stay united as a WBHS community and provide support where required,” she wrote.

Mr Hipkins said: “I do want to express my deep concern there and my absolute support for the school community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Dawid Chowaniak performed his stunt on the A92 in Fife.
Desperate Fife dad reversed up slip road to avoid A92 queues
3
John Bullough at SCAA's headquarters in Perth.
John Bullough tributes paid as Perth businessman and founder of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance…
4
Isla will join Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Junior Board of Directors this summer. Image: Supplied/Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Angus teen lands dream job to shape future of Blackpool Pleasure Beach
5
Brechin mum Tracey Stather captured the unwelcome visitors on video. Image: Paul Reid
Video captures Angus mum’s three-month battle with rats in her kitchen
6
Horsey Reach sits on a bend of the River Tay in Stanley. Image: Verdala.
The amazing Perthshire home with Scotland’s ‘best river view’
7
A badly damaged Fiat 500 Abarth still sits outside the dealership. Image: DC Thomson
Man arrested after car ‘left roundabout and crashed into motors’ at Dundee dealership
8
How signs showing the LEZ in Dock Street, beside Malmaison could look.
Revealed: How Dundee’s Low Emission Zone could look in 14 images
9
How Perth Museum will look when it is completed. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.
Perth Museum cafe to offer ‘exceptional’ food and drink
10
Raphaëlle Bas and Florence Penelle (both from Paris, France) enjjoy the beer festival at North Inch, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth Beer Festival: Best pictures as hundreds enjoy 10th year of event