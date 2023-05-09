Ukraine flags protest blocks Russian ambassador’s path on Victory Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine flags protest blocks Russian ambassador’s path on Victory Day

By Press Association
An installation representing Russian atrocities in Ukraine blocked the path of Russia’s ambassador to Poland and prevented him from placing a wreath at a Warsaw memorial to Soviet soldiers (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
A large installation representing Russian atrocities in Ukraine blocked the path of Russia’s ambassador to Poland as he sought to place a wreath at a Warsaw memorial to Soviet soldiers on Russia’s Victory Day holiday.

The installation included hundreds of fluttering blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and crosses serving as symbolic grave markers for Ukrainians killed by Russians during the full-scale war launched by Moscow last year.

A pool of fake blood below the crosses underlined the stark message of the protest, which was created by Euromaidan-Warszawa, a citizens’ initiative that supports Ukraine.

Poland Ukraine Russia
Activists set up an installation representing Russian atrocities against Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Organiser Viktoria Pogrebniak said the installation, set up for the day at the entrance to the Red Army memorial site, was meant to fight back against Russian propaganda, and “show the real picture to the world”,

“We are bombed, we are killed, we are raped,” she said. “We are killed just because we are Ukrainians.”

She said the ambassador and other Russian diplomats would have to walk over the symbolic corpses of Ukrainians “or will need to go through the bushes” if they wanted to reach the memorial.

With his path blocked, Ambassador Sergey Andreev instead left a wreath of red carnations in front of the hundreds of Ukrainian flags as loudspeakers blasted the sounds of bombs and air sirens.

Poland Ukraine Russia
Russia’s Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev, right, wanted to lay a wreath on Victory Day but his path was blocked by a large installation representing Russian atrocities in Ukraine (AP)

The installation also included large mock-ups of bombed buildings and the names of Ukrainian cities where Russia has carried out atrocities against Ukrainians: Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, Bakhmut.

The protesters surrounded Mr Andreev and his entourage and yelled “Ruscists” – an insult that combines the words “Russians” and “fascists”.

Mr Andreev, who was doused with a red liquid at the same place on Victory Day last year, vowed to return later in the day.

Poland Ukraine Russia
Some Poles left flowers at the memorial to the Red Army soldiers, triggering the anger of protesters who denounced them as ‘provocateurs’ (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Some Poles arrived during the morning and made their way across the symbolic cemetery or through the bushes to reach the Red Army memorial to leave flowers.

That triggered the anger of the protesters who denounced them as “provocateurs” serving the Kremlin’s interests.

“They are traitors to Poland,” shouted one activist, Katarzyna Augustynek.

She seized a bouquet of white carnations left by a woman and threw it to the ground, triggering an angry exchange with the other woman.

The Red Army soldiers died in the fight against Nazi Germany during the Second World War. But many Poles also remember how they carried out rapes and other crimes, and they resent the decades of Soviet control that came next for their nation.

Poland threw off Moscow-backed communism in 1989 and today is a strong ally of Ukraine.

Poland is supplying weapons to Kyiv and giving refuge to many Ukrainians, and there are very few who actually support Moscow.

