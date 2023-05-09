Murder trial teacher claims relationship ‘deteriorated’ after Covid lockdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder trial teacher claims relationship ‘deteriorated’ after Covid lockdown

By Press Association
Forensic officers at the scene in Moore Street, Kingsley (Jacob King/PA)
A primary school teacher who stabbed her partner and buried his body in their back garden has told a court their relationship quickly deteriorated during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Giving a second day of evidence at Northampton Crown Court, Fiona Beal said Nicholas Billingham became “more angry and aggressive” and she had feared things could “get physical” in the weeks after they bought and moved into the house where his body was found.

Beal, who began her evidence on April 28, also alleged that her sexual relationship with Mr Billingham had “always been on his terms”.

Fiona Beal court case
The Crown alleges Beal, 49, of Moore Street, Northampton, hid a knife in a bedside drawer and got Mr Billingham to wear an eye mask before stabbing him in the neck in their bedroom on November 1 2021.

She is alleged to have used carpet, bark chippings bought from a hardware store, soil, concrete building blocks, bricks and planks to bury her partner’s body, which was found in March 2022.

Beal, who claims she does not remember “much at all” about the killing or the following months, was asked to give details about the period after 2018, when she found out Mr Billingham was having an affair.

Answering questions from defence barrister Andrew Wheeler KC, Beal said she had decided to let Mr Billingham move back in with her in early 2019 after he promised to “go legit” and made a proposal of marriage.

She told the court on Tuesday: “He really made an effort. I genuinely thought this could be the turning point.”

Asked to describe what happened after the couple bought and moved to the Moore Street property in late February 2020, having paid a £7,000 deposit, Beal said: “When we first moved in things were OK and then it quickly deteriorated.

“The pandemic started in the March and I believe he got furloughed by June – it was around that time that things became more difficult.

“He became angry and aggressive. He had gone back on his fixations with things.”

Alleging that Mr Billingham had shouted about crumbs being left in the kitchen, Beal added: “He would have a go at me. I would stay quiet.”

Body found in Northampton garden
After Mr Wheeler asked what she had worried about at that time, Beal responded: “The unexpected. I didn’t know what might happen.

“He always said ‘I don’t hit you’ but I always felt like it could get physical.”

Mr Wheeler read extracts of letters Mr Billingham sent to Beal, in which the builder promised not to “belittle” her.

She then told the court: “He could say things to make me feel inferior.”

Saying her self-esteem had “hit rock bottom” while living at Moore Street, Beal told the jury that after her partner was furloughed she had contacted her doctor to ask for an increase in her anti-depressant medication.

“I am not exactly sure when that was,” she told the panel. “I was finding it more and more difficult.

“It was difficult because I was working from home for some of the time but because the schools were still open I was still going into school.

“If I wore make-up he would question who I was wearing it for and if I didn’t then I was looking old and frumpy.”

Beal has previously claimed Mr Billingham twice threw a dinner plate against a wall after making cleaning into a “huge issue” between them.

Mr Wheeler said earlier in the trial that Beal was guilty of manslaughter rather than murder, having been mentally “broken” following coercive behaviour.

The trial continues.

