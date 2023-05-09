93-year-old wows Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace garden party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
93-year-old wows Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace garden party

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales meets Dame Elizabeth Watts (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Prince of Wales meets Dame Elizabeth Watts (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A 93-year-old woman told the Prince of Wales how she slept on the pavement for three nights to see his grandmother’s coronation.

Dame Elizabeth Watts was one of thousands of guests at Buckingham Palace for a garden party on Tuesday where William and the Princess of Wales represented the King, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Eight thousand people were welcomed into the grounds for the event, which celebrated the work of volunteers, military personnel and members of the public.

King Charles III coronation
The Princess of Wales met Scouts during the garden party (Jonathan Brady/PA)

William and Kate were introduced to representatives from the Scouts, Maternal Mental Health Alliance and the South Wales Police, but he was soon ushered over to meet Dame Elizabeth, who has lived through the past three coronations.

Dame Elizabeth, of Solihull, told the PA news agency: “I came to Elizabeth’s coronation and slept on the pavement for three nights.

“I had measles for George’s coronation when I was seven years old. Of course, there was no television then so I couldn’t watch it but we had an accumulator radio.”

The Duchess of Edinburgh
The Duchess of Edinburgh (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking about Charles’s coronation, she said: “We watched the coronation at home, on Sunday we had a street party and on Monday I had to recuperate ready to come here.”

Dame Elizabeth added: “It means absolutely everything [to be at the garden party].

“I was so surprised, I was nominated by St John Ambulance Service because I’ve done 79 years of voluntary service and when I was invited I was just amazed.

King Charles III coronation
The Prince of Wales (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I can’t do events now but I’m still on some of their committees.

“I’ve done everything, I’m not being funny. I joined as a cadet then I ran a cadet division and since then I have been the deputy commissioner.”

Among the people waiting to meet the Princess of Wales were Aldith Grandison, 93, and her daughter and carer Jay Cee La Bouche, 56, who were representing Carers UK.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms La Bouche said: “What a very, very, very special moment for everyone.

The Princess of Wales (left) speaks to Aldith Grandison, 93, and daughter Jay Cee La Bouche
The Princess of Wales speaks to Aldith Grandison, 93, and daughter Jay Cee La Bouche (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We’re here thanks to the wonderful Carers UK, I’m a member of their community, where I’ve done a lot of work and they’ve given me a lot of support over the years while I’ve been caring for my mum.

“I’ve done a lot of volunteer work in the form of raising carer awareness and more recently I’ve done laughter sessions for carers online, which started during lockdown.”

Ms Grandison said: “I’m over the moon to meet Kate and be here with all these people. My daughter Jay Cee is my rock. This is a memory of a lifetime, I will never forget this.”

The mother and daughter watched the coronation celebrations on television at their home in Wandsworth before travelling to the palace on Tuesday.

On what keeps her going, Ms Grandison, who suffers from a spinal condition which has meant her mobility has deteriorated over the years, said: “In the words of Bob Marley, ‘don’t worry about a thing, every (little) thing will be alright’ – Don’t forget that, just remember what this old lady said.”

King Charles III coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Princess of Wales also spoke to Craig Turpie, a UK Scout leader from Peebles, Scotland, who was invited for his work within the organisation which helps children of all ages up and down the country.

Speaking about how Scouts were involved in the weekend of celebrations, Mr Turpie said: “We had several hundred scouts from across the country and the Commonwealth attending to assist with queue management for the coronation itself and a number of them were privileged to sit in St Margaret’s Church.

“A lot of those scouts from the Commonwealth travelled from places like Singapore and India, but they also had the opportunity to meet members of their heads of state, which has provided a really good opportunity to ensure that scouting across the Commonwealth is seen and understood as well.”

He added: “I think, as Scouts, we make a promise to do our duty, including to the King and therefore it’s in our DNA to play a part in occasions like this, which are very rare.

“It was a good opportunity to see Scouts from across the country and the Commonwealth be part of it, as opposed to just spectating.”

