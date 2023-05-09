Emerade adrenaline pens recalled ‘after potential faults detected’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emerade adrenaline pens recalled ‘after potential faults detected’

By Press Association
Patients were urged to contact their GP for a new prescription of adrenaline pen (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The medicines regulator has urged patients to return Emerade 300 and 500 microgram adrenaline pens to their local pharmacies because some may fail to or prematurely activate if dropped.

Patients, or carers of patients, should “immediately” contact their GP, obtain a prescription for, and be supplied with, an alternative brand before returning the Emerade auto-injector pens, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.

Data from openprescribing.net, shared by the regulator, shows the Emerade pens were prescribed 20,256 times in England between March 2022 and February 2023.

Pharmacies can also help with obtaining new prescriptions and dispensing new pens, which will either be EpiPen or Jext brands.

Patients should ensure they know how to use replacements as brands work differently, the MHRA said.

The “precautionary recall” comes as activation failure and premature activation were detected, during a design assessment conducted by the manufacturer, in “some” 300 and 500 microgram Emerade auto-injector pens that had been dropped.

The activation issues could lead to a dose of adrenaline failing to be delivered or delivered too early.

The regulator also warned that exposure to temperatures above 25C may increase the risk of pen failure and urged people not to place Emerade pens near a radiator or fire.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA chief safety officer, said: “Patient safety is our top priority.

“We are taking prompt action to protect patients, following detection of damage to internal components of the Emerade pens if they are dropped, which may mean they activate too early or fail to activate and deliver adrenaline.

“The Department for Health and Social Care has confirmed that there are appropriate supplies of EpiPen or Jext adrenaline pens available for patients across the UK, however, patients will need to request a new prescription.

“Patients are reminded to carry two pens with them at all times as normal and to contact their healthcare professional when a replacement is due.”

Emerade is a brand of adrenaline auto-injector pen for the emergency treatment of anaphylaxis.

