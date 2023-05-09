Russia’s wildfire death toll rises to 21 in Ural Mountains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russia’s wildfire death toll rises to 21 in Ural Mountains

By Press Association
The death toll from wildfires in Russia’s Ural Mountains has risen to 21 (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

The death toll from wildfires in Russia’s Ural Mountains has risen to 21, Russian state news agency Tass reported, citing local emergency service agencies.

Wildfires have raged in the Kurgan region of the Urals and in Siberia all week. A resident of western Siberia’s Tyumen province died while attempting to extinguish a fire.

According to local authorities, most of the deaths occurred on Sunday in the Kurgan province village of Yuldus, which is on the border between the Ural Mountains and Siberia.

The death toll may increase, regional emergency service officials said.

A state of emergency was introduced in the province where more than 5,000 buildings have burned down. Fires have also engulfed thousands of acres in Sverdlovsk province, and in Siberia’s Omsk and Tyumen provinces.

During a visit on Monday to Kurgan province, Russia’s emergency situations minister said settlements were no longer at risk from the blazes, though local media reported on Tuesday that fires still burned there, as well as in Sverdlovsk and Tyumen.

In recent years, Russia has experienced especially widespread forest fires, which experts blamed on unusually dry summers and high temperatures.

The experts also cited a 2007 decision to disband a federal aviation network tasked with spotting and combatting fires. Its assets were turned over to regional authorities, leading to the force’s rapid decline and attracting much criticism.

The government later reversed the move and re-established the federal agency in charge of monitoring forests from the air. However, its resources remain limited, making it hard to survey the massive forests of Siberia and the Far East.

President Vladimir Putin urged authorities a year ago on Tuesday to take stronger action to prevent wildfires and increase coordination between various official agencies in dealing with them.

