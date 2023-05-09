Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and awards accuser £4m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and awards accuser £4m

By Press Association
Donald Trump (Brian Lawless/PA)
Donald Trump (Brian Lawless/PA)

A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her 5 million dollars (£4 million) in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.

The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations.

Jurors rejected Ms Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Mr Trump liable for sexual abuse and for defaming her after she made her allegations public.

The former president chose not to attend the civil trial and was absent when the verdict was read.

Ms Carroll nodded as the verdict was read and her lawyers then put their arms around her, and she hugged supporters in the gallery, smiling through tears.

Mr Trump’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, shook hands with Ms Carroll and hugged her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan. As the courtroom cleared, Ms Carroll could be heard laughing and crying.

Mr Trump immediately lashed out with a statement on his social media site, claiming again that he did not know Ms Carroll and referring to the verdict as “a disgrace” and “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time”. He also vowed to appeal.

Trump Columnist Lawsuit
E Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court (John Minchillo/AP)

The trial’s outcome was a validation for Ms Carroll, one of more than a dozen women who accused Mr Trump of sexual assault or harassment. She went public in 2019 with her allegation that the Republican raped her in the dressing room of an upmarket Manhattan department store.

Mr Trump, 76, denied it, saying he never encountered Ms Carroll at the store and did not know her. He has called her a “nut job” who invented “a fraudulent and false story” to sell a memoir.

Ms Carroll, 79, had sought unspecified damages and a retraction of what she said were Mr Trump’s defamatory denials of her claims.

She gave multiple days of frank, occasionally emotional evidence, buttressed by two friends who told jurors she reported the alleged attack to them in the moments and day afterwards.

Jurors also heard from Jessica Leeds, a former stockbroker who told the court that Mr Trump abruptly groped her against her will on a plane in the 1970s, and from Natasha Stoynoff, a writer who said he forcibly kissed her against her will while she was interviewing him for a 2005 article.

Trump Columnist Lawsuit
Trump layer Joe Tacopina (Seth Wenig/AP)

The jury of six men and three women also saw the well-known 2005 recording of Mr Trump talking about kissing and grabbing women without asking.

Mr Tacopina told the jury in closing arguments on Monday that Ms Carroll’s account was too far-fetched to be believed, and was made up to fuel sales of a 2019 memoir in which she first publicly revealed her claims and to disparage Mr Trump for political reasons.

Ms Kaplan cited excerpts from Mr Trump’s October deposition and his notorious comments in a 2005 video in which he said celebrities can grab women between the legs without asking.

“He didn’t even bother to show up here in person,” she said, adding that much of what he said in his deposition and in public statements “actually supports our side of the case”.

“In a very real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself,” she said. “He knows what he did. He knows that he sexually assaulted E Jean Carroll.”

Trump Columnist Lawsuit
E Jean Carroll, right, with her lawyer Roberta Kaplan (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Ms Carroll told the court she had a chance encounter with Mr Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman store across the street from Trump Tower. She said it was a light-hearted interaction in which they teased each other about trying on a piece of lingerie before he became violent in a dressing room.

Mr Tacopina told jurors there was no reason to call Mr Trump as a witness when Ms Carroll could not even recall when her encounter with Mr Trump happened.

He told the jury she made up her claims after hearing about a 2012 episode of TV show Law And Order in which a woman is raped in the dressing room of the lingerie section of a Bergdorf Goodman store.

“They modelled their secret scheme on an episode of one of the most popular shows on television,” he said.

Two of Ms Carroll’s friends said she told them about the encounter with Mr Trump shortly after it happened, many years before the Law And Order episode aired.

