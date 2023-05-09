Police officer saved ‘countless lives’ ending Dallas shopping centre attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer saved ‘countless lives’ ending Dallas shopping centre attack

By Press Association
A woman signs a cross as a child looks on at a makeshift memorial by the mall where several people were killed in Saturday’s mass shooting, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
A woman signs a cross as a child looks on at a makeshift memorial by the mall where several people were killed in Saturday’s mass shooting, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

A gunman with neo-Nazi leanings who killed eight people at a suburban Dallas shopping centre took eight legally purchased guns to the scene, apparently chose his victims randomly and was shot dead by police within four minutes, authorities have said.

The Allen police officer who shot and killed 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, ending Saturday’s attack, acted heroically and saved “countless lives” through his quick action, Hank Sibley, the regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference.

He said the officer is still processing what happened and is not ready to have his name made public.

Mall Shooting Texas
Visitors stand in silence at a makeshift memorial (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

“If he hadn’t have been there, I think we’d have had a much more severe situation,” Mr Sibley said.

The investigation into Garcia’s motive is continuing, but he expressed neo-Nazi beliefs, Mr Sibley said, adding that Garcia had no criminal history before he opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets.

Garcia took eight guns to the scene, including three on him and five still in his vehicle, Mr Sibley added.

“The big question that we’re dealing with right now is, ‘What’s his motive? Why did he do this?’” Sibley said. “Well, the big question is, we don’t know. That’s what the investigation is trying to find out.”

Posts by Garcia on a Russian social networking site suggest that he planned for weeks before he launched the attack in Allen, a diverse community of about 100,000 people roughly 25 miles north of central Dallas.

Garcia researched when the shopping centre was busiest — Saturday afternoons — and posted photos on social media in mid-April of a store near where he ultimately began shooting people. Among those killed were two primary school-age sisters, a couple and their three-year-old son, and a security guard.

Mall Shooting Texas
A makeshift memorial by the shopping centre in Allen (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

An Associated Press review of Garcia’s online activity shows he displayed a fascination with white supremacy and mass shootings, which he described as sport. Photos he posted showed large Nazi tattoos on his arm and torso, including a swastika and the SS lightning bolt logo of Hitler’s paramilitary forces.

The online statements have contributed to an emerging picture of Garcia, who was discharged from the Army in 2008 because of mental health issues and had apparently been working as a security guard, according to neighbours and an Army official.

Aric Toler, director of training and research at the international research collective bellingcat.com, said he identified Garcia’s profile on the site OK.RU by searching for active accounts with his birthdate located in the US.

The Associated Press independently verified the account, which also featured an image of a traffic ticket with Garcia’s name and birthdate as well as paperwork from a motel where he stayed before the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in one of Dallas’s most diverse suburbs.

Federal agents investigating what motivated the shooting have also reviewed the online posts, according to a federal law enforcement official.

The official said Garcia had a patch on his chest when police killed him that read RWDS, an acronym for “Right Wing Death Squad”, which is popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups.

Mall Shooting Texas
People work on constructing crosses at the scene (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Investigators have also interviewed family members and associates of Garcia to ask about his ideological beliefs and are examining his financial records and other electronic media, the official said.

Garcia joined the Army in 2008 but was terminated three months later without completing his initial training, US Army spokeswoman Heather J Hagan said.

According to an Army official he was kicked out due to mental health issues.

Garcia received an “uncharacterised” discharge, which is common for recruits who do not make it through training or the first 180 days, according to a defence official. That type of discharge — which is not dishonourable — would not set off red flags or require any reports to law enforcement.

On the Dallas block where Garcia lived at a family home until recently, neighbours said they thought he worked as a security guard but they were not sure where.

A woman who lives next door said she did not know her neighbours well but described them as nice and polite. Garcia was always friendly, she said.

A law enforcement official said investigators also have searched a Dallas motel where Garcia had been staying ahead of the attack.

Amid protests on Monday at the Texas Capitol for stricter gun control, two Republicans sided with Democrats to advance a bill that would raise the age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, though the measure has little or no chance of becoming law.

