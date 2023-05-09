Signed in purple ink, Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Signed in purple ink, Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince

By Press Association
The late pop superstar Prince is being honoured in Minnesota as the state renames a seven-mile stretch of highway after him (AP/PA)
The late pop superstar Prince is being honoured in Minnesota as the state renames a seven-mile stretch of highway that runs past his Paisley Park home and recording studio after him.

The late pop superstar Prince is being honoured in Minnesota as the state renames a seven-mile stretch of highway that runs past his Paisley Park home and recording studio after him.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz used purple ink on Tuesday to sign the Bill dedicating the road formerly known as Minnesota Highway 5.

Now the path through in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie will be called the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.

Purple road signs will soon go up along the highway declaring the new name, paid for by Prince’s friends and fans.

Prince Highway
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks to the press before signing the Bill renaming a seven-mile stretch of Highway 5 as Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway, at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP/PA)

The governor described Prince as a “global icon” and “creative genius”.

Mr Waltz and other politicians toured the rooms at Paisley Park which showcase sleek guitars and a purple piano from the artist’s career.

After the tour, the governor said this was the “coolest Bill signing” he has ever done.

“Like so many Minnesotans, I’m just proud that Prince called Minnesota home,” Mr Walz said, adding that the highway dedication is just “a small recognition” of the singer, songwriter, arranger and instrumentalist.

Mr Waltz said Prince is part of the state’s “shared cultural identity, that really does transcend generations”.

Paisley Park, where Prince lived and recorded, draws visitors from around the world to suburban Chanhassen. It is also where Prince died on April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at the age of 57.

The 65,000-square-foot complex is now a museum run by his estate as well as an event venue and recoding studio.

Prince broke through in the late 1970s and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. His music — which includes hits such as Purple Rain, Let’s Go Crazy, When Doves Cry and 1999 — has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Prince Highway
Sharon Nelson, Prince’s sister, speaks to the press before Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed the Bill (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP/PA)

Prince’s cousin, Charles Smith, called the highway dedication “a beautiful thing”.

The symbolic gesture’s official status makes it different from other tributes, Mr Smith said. “The governor signed it and put his dot on it. It’s heavy. It’s real powerful.”

The Minnesota Senate approved the legislation 55-5 on Thursday and sent it to the governor’s desk. The Bill passed the House unanimously last month on the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death.

Prince Highway
A replica sign stands outside the Minnesota Senate chambers after the Senate voted to honour Prince (Steve Karnowski/AP/PA)

Lt Gov Peggy Flanagan showed her long-time appreciation for Prince by wearing purple pants and matching earrings with a photo of the singer from his Purple Rain performance at the Super Bowl.

“He encouraged everybody to be themselves, to love each other, to be supportive and to have fun, right?” Ms Flanagan said. “He was an icon.”

Ms Flanagan said she hopes people will drive on the seven-mile stretch, turn on their favorite Prince song and remember the musician as they pass his home.

