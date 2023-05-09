Young people taking up Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in record numbers, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young people taking up Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in record numbers, says charity

By Press Association
Edward was given his father’s title of Duke of Edinburgh and is patron of the awards for young people (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Edward was given his father's title of Duke of Edinburgh and is patron of the awards for young people (Jonathan Brady/PA)

More than 320,000 young people started their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in the past year, the highest number in the youth scheme’s 67-year history.

More than half a million young people are currently working towards their award across the UK, the charity’s annual statistics show.

The 537,759 figure is up more than 10% on 2021/22.

Habeeba Nasir, 18, is working towards her gold award (Rachel Palmer/DofE/PA)
Habeeba Nasir, 18, is working towards her gold award (Rachel Palmer/DofE/PA)

In total, 323,676 young people started the award, known as the DofE, in 2022/23, the charity said.

The scheme was set up by Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh in 1956 and is considered one of his greatest legacies.

Earlier this year it was announced that the new Duke of Edinburgh, formerly known as Prince Edward, would become patron of the award.

Releasing its latest figures for the past year, the charity said it had made progress in its aim to reach one million young people by 2026, with a focus on breaking down barriers for marginalised young people.

It said the past year had seen 262 secondary schools offered the DofE for the first time, including 98 in the most deprived areas of England; 19 secure settings started running the award, including prisons, young offender institutions, secure units, youth offending and youth intervention teams, with 79 now offering it overall; and the award was offered for the first time in 72 community organisations, 15 further education colleges, 126 centres for young people with additional needs and 36 alternative provision centres, supporting students who cannot attend mainstream school.

Habeeba Nasir, who is working towards her gold award, said she wants people to know that anyone can get involved in order to “help set up things for later on in life”.

The 18-year-old, from Rochdale, said: “I’m helping out as a DofE Leader for Bronze participants, explaining my experience, helping them to understand how to better prepare themselves and supporting them in any way I can.

“I think it’s especially important, as a young Muslim woman, for the people of my community to understand DofE is not just for people of other cultures, that we can get involved as well.

“It’s not just about the camping – it’s about the volunteering, doing physical things and learning new skills which is, I think, a great opportunity for young people to step away from schoolwork and improve on their life skills. University and even employers look for this kind of thing, so DofE is a great chance to help set up things for later on in life.”

Ruth Marvel, chief executive of the DoE Award, said: “Young people are taking up the DofE in record numbers – showing they value opportunities like this more than ever.

“As they find themselves stuck between a brutal past few years and an uncertain future, chances to develop and grow outside the classroom are vital to help level the playing field and give them the skills and capabilities they need to succeed in future.

“Young people need our support more than ever if they’re going to have the same chances previous generations had – which is why we’re determined to keep breaking down barriers to participation and reaching as many young people as possible.”

The award is open to young people aged 14-24, who choose their own activities to complete physical, skills and volunteering sections, an expedition and a residential at Gold level.

