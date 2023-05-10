Lionesses Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze to be made MBEs at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lionesses Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze to be made MBEs at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
Arsenal’s Beth Mead warms up ahead of the UEFA Women’s Champions League Group C match at Emirates Stadium, London (James Manning/PA)
Arsenal’s Beth Mead warms up ahead of the UEFA Women’s Champions League Group C match at Emirates Stadium, London (James Manning/PA)

Lionesses Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze will be among those receiving honours at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The pair, who won the 2022 European Championship with England, will both become MBEs for their services to football.

The accolade tops off a spate of awards for Mead, 28, who was joint Golden Boot winner at the Euro 2022 tournament and went on to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022.

Bronze, 31, previously told the PA news agency she told her grandma straight away when she found out about the honour.

She said: “To be recognised for everything I’ve done throughout my career was a little bit surreal. It’s just something so different from football and something harder to compute.

“An MBE is obviously a huge honour and very special … My grandma probably doesn’t understand many of the awards I’ve won in football but she adored the Queen, so I thought ‘this (MBE) is going to be her special thing’.”

Dame Virginia McKenna, 92, will be made an OBE for services to wildlife conservation. The campaigner was one of the most popular and acclaimed British film actresses of the 1950s and 1960s and featured in the 1966 film Born Free, set in Kenya.

Luther Blissett, who was one of the most prominent black English footballers in the 1970s and 80s, will become an OBE.

Sky One The Match Photocall
Former footballer Luther Blissett is being made an OBE (Ian West/PA)

Blissett, 65, was the first black footballer to score a hat-trick for England and was bought by AC Milan for £1 million in 1983.

He is now patron of Sporting Memories, which uses the power of sport to unlock memories in people with dementia, depression or loneliness.

Former royal aide Jason Knauf, who once made a bullying complaint against the Duchess of Sussex, will be appointed to the Royal Victorian Order (RVO), an honour which is in the King’s gift and bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

Belfast-based nurse Nicola Bailey will be made an OBE for her work offering legal early medical abortions to women in Northern Ireland.

Covid-19 restrictions meant women were not able to travel to England to access services during the pandemic.

