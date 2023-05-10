Jacksonville Jaguars to make NFL history with back-to-back games in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Jacksonville Jaguars to make NFL history with back-to-back games in London

By Press Association
The Jacksonville Jaguars will make NFL history this year (PA)
The Jacksonville Jaguars will make NFL history this year (PA)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will make NFL history this year by playing back-to-back games in London.

The UK has long been the Florida franchise’s home away from home and October will see them become the first team to play two of their regular season games outside of the United States.

The Jaguars kick off the 2023 International Games against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley – their 10th game in England as part of a multi-year commitment to play in the region.

That October 1 fixture is followed with another London game the following week as the Buffalo Bills host them at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 8.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said: “We are excited to again compete in the NFL’s International Games and face off against the Falcons and Bills in London.

“Hosting the Falcons at Wembley Stadium will be awesome only to be followed by playing on the road against the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I’m pumped for the experience and know the support from Duval will be strong at both games.”

The Jags normally spend three days in London when they play across the pond, but this schedule means they are to set to spend 10 days in the capital around these games.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has played two games in London
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has played two games in London (Simon Marper/PA)

Jaguars vice president of UK operations Maria Gigante said: “We are delighted to be the first team to ever play back-to-back games in London, which is fitting as the Jaguars are very much the UK’s team.

“Playing in London is always a fantastic occasion, and we are committed to making Wembley the most authentic NFL home game experience for the fans and team, and with the addition of a game on the road versus the Bills we have a great opportunity to engage for a much longer period – and we have some very exciting things planned.”

The 2023 NFL London Games will wrap up on October 15, when the Tennessee Titans play the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The schedule then continues onto Germany, which successfully hosted their first regular season fixture last year in Munich.

This time around there will be two games, both being held at Frankfurt Stadium.

Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs face the Miami Dolphins on November 5, before the New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts on November 12.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
2
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
3
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
4
Dundee managing director John Nelms (left) with Gary Bowyer after his unveiling as Dark Blues manager last summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Gary Bowyer: What happened inside Dens Park to fuel title-winning manager’s departure?
2
5
Stephanie Gellatly drove drunk from a Eurovision party in Perthshire.
Angus woman’s 50-month ban for drink-driving after Eurovision bash in Perthshire
6
Favourite for the Dundee job, Callum Davidson.
Dundee would be getting a ‘top manager, top coach and top man’ if they…
2
7
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April
8
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
9
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
10
Defiant Fife SNP MP claims party ‘plot’ to oust him has backfired