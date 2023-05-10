Hong Kong amends law to limit foreign lawyers in certain cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hong Kong amends law to limit foreign lawyers in certain cases

By Press Association
The Bill was passed by a majority in the city’s legislature (Kin Cheung/AP)
The Bill was passed by a majority in the city’s legislature (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong lawmakers have passed an amendment to a law granting the city’s leader the power to bar overseas lawyers from handling national security cases, following a high-profile row sparked by a pro-democracy Hong Kong publisher’s hiring of a British lawyer.

The changes will require overseas lawyers who do not generally practice in Hong Kong to obtain permission from the chief executive before submitting applications to represent clients in national security cases in court.

The city’s leader will only give approval if there are sufficient grounds to believe the lawyers’ involvement will not contradict the interests of national security, and the decision cannot be challenged.

The Bill was passed by a majority in the city’s legislature, filled with mostly Beijing loyalists, with little opposition through a show-of-hands vote.

Jimmy Lai leaves court in Hong Kong
The legal changes were proposed after the city’s top court approved jailed pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai’s appointment of a London-based lawyer to represent him (Vincent Yu/AP)

Critics said the changes would leave defendants with even fewer choices when they looked for legal representation in some of the city’s most controversial cases.

The legal changes were proposed this year after the city’s top court approved jailed pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai’s appointment of London-based lawyer Timothy Owen to represent him as he faces collusion charges under a Beijing-imposed national security law.

Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to China in 1997, uses the same common law jurisdiction as the UK, and lawyers from other common law jurisdictions can generally work within the city’s legal system when their expertise is needed.

Hours after Hong Kong’s top court approved Lai’s choice of lawyer in November, city leader John Lee asked Beijing to decide whether foreign lawyers should be allowed to work on national security cases.

While China’s top legislative body did not directly rule on whether these lawyers could handle such cases, it said the city’s leader and committee for safeguarding national security had the power to decide the matter.

In proposing the amendment, the government said the changes would “effectively implement the spirit of the interpretation” of the law and address potential national security risks associated with overseas lawyers handling such cases.

The mechanism would apply to both criminal and civil cases related to national security, it said.

Speaking on Wednesday, secretary for justice Paul Lam defended the changes by arguing defendants could choose representation from more than 1,600 barristers in Hong Kong.

But in practice, defendants in national security cases are left with a small pool of lawyers who can handle such cases, Kevin Yam, senior fellow at Georgetown Centre for Asian Law, said.

“Pretty much almost all the barristers who are willing and able” to take up such cases are already handling an ongoing trial involving 47 activists who were charged under a national security law over an unofficial primary election, Mr Yam said. That trial is expected to last 90 days.

“We’re left with a situation where a type of case that very few lawyers are willing to take up are now going to lose yet another source from which you can get legal representation,” he said.

He also noted that the definition of national security was vague, so it would be hard to determine when foreign lawyers would be turned away under the new mechanism.

“If you are a foreign lawyer … would you take the risks in going through the whole uncertainty about whether the case you’re going to take is going to involve national security elements?” he said.

The legal changes passed on Wednesday were not retrospective.

Lai’s lawyers earlier learned that the committee for safeguarding national security had decided Mr Owen’s representation of him would be likely to pose national security risks and advised the director of immigration to refuse any new work visa applications from Mr Owen related to the case. The director of immigration said his department would act in accordance with that advice.

Last month, the lawyers filed an application for judicial review, asking the court to quash the committee and director’s decisions. The court is expected to hand down a decision later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
2
Dundee managing director John Nelms (left) with Gary Bowyer after his unveiling as Dark Blues manager last summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Gary Bowyer: What happened inside Dens Park to fuel title-winning manager’s departure?
2
3
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
4
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April
5
The yellow warning covers most of Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office
Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Tayside and Fife
6
Cars parked along one side of a street in Dundee
Start date for new residents’ parking scheme outside Dens Park and Tannadice revealed
7
This is the moment a man wearing a black hoodie pocketed a bag of cash from Perth Road laundrette. Image: Supplied
CCTV captures moment hooded man nicks cash in Dundee laundrette distraction theft
8
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
9
'Jane' has bravely shared her experience. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee woman faces ‘scandalous’ decade-long wait for life-changing surgery
10
Baker Stewart Barnett with a tray of freshly made fruit scones.
Tayside and Fife bakeries win top awards for pies, pastries and scones